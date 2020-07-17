Unsolved Mysteries boss responds to fans’ claims the answer to one case is clear

The showrunner behind Netflix‘s Unsolved Mysteries has responded to fan speculation on one of the cases featured in the series.

Patrice Endres was a hairdresser who mysteriously disappeared in 2004 in a 13-minute timeframe and was never seen again until her remains were discovered almost two years later.

Her son, Pistol Black, remains traumatised by the loss, particularly because of the complete lack of information about his mother’s case, as police still have no concrete idea of what happened to her.

The story was featured on an episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, sparking theories among fans of the show that Patrice’s husband, Rob, could possibly be the culprit.

While this idea has gained prominence among avid watchers of the series, showrunner Terry Dunn Meurer believes that the case is still very much open to other answers.

“It’s totally an unsolved mystery,” he told Variety, when asked about the fact fans have speculated Rob could have something to do with it. “Jeremy Jones has not been ruled out as a suspect in this case, and neither has Gary Hilton. We really try and present balanced cases. As far as I’m concerned, Rob is innocent until proven guilty.

“We take everyone’s interview at face value. Rob’s a character, but he was very, very honest with us in his responses to the interview, and we believe him. We respect him, and we respect everyone we interview.

“As Mitch Posey, the investigator says, ‘Everybody remains a suspect until the case is solved,’ but it is an unsolved mystery. Who abducted and killed Patrice? That’s the mystery.”

He went on to reveal that they have not spoken to Pistol about Rob’s interview, but are aware that he is “doing fine” and is “pleased with how the story came out”.

Rob maintains his innocence and nobody has ever been charged with Patrice’s murder.

Unsolved Mysteries has been another mammoth hit for Netflix, turning telly fans into amateur detectives as they seek out leads on cases long thought to be cold.

