How to watch The Bachelor | Guide to cast, contestants and pilot Peter Weber

If you’ve run out of dating shows to binge-watch due to the absence of Love Island this year, then you’re in luck – long-running US reality series The Bachelor is finally arriving in the UK.

Advertisement

The dating show, which began airing in 2002, follows a different single bachelor each season as he attempts to find a potential wife from a pool of single ladies. Each week, the bachelor must eliminate one of the candidates, with the finale culminating in a marriage proposal.

The Bachelor’s 24th season is due to land on hayu later this month (and you can get a free trial for hayu), so here’s everything you need to know about your new dating obsession.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

How to watch The Bachelor

The Bachelor season 24 will be available to stream on hayu on Sunday.

hayu offers new users a one-month free trial, after which the service costs £4.99 a month. However, if you purchase a subscription through Amazon, it costs only £3.99 per month. You can sign up here.

Hayu

When is The Bachelor released?

The Bachelor season 24 will land on hayu on Sunday 19th July.

The series originally aired in the US back in January, so make sure to avoid online spoilers when googling!

Is there a trailer for The Bachelor?

ABC released a first look at series 24 in November 2019, in which we meet the season’s bachelor – 28-year-old airline pilot Peter Weber.

What is The Bachelor?

The Bachelor is an American dating show, in which a single bachelor must choose who to marry from a pool of 33 single girls over the course of 10 weeks in a luxury Californian villa.

Throughout the series, the man will take time to get to know each girl, eliminating a contestant every week until there are just two potential partners left.

Every episode, the bachelor present a rose to each woman he wants to remain on the show, and those who do not receive a rose then must leave the villa.

Season 24 takes place in a Californian villa, while the final third of episodes are filmed across the world, as the bachelor travels to Canada, England, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand and Korea to get to know the remaining singles even better.

Who is The Bachelor for season 24?

Hayu

This season’s bachelor is 28-year-old Peter Weber, a Delta Air Lines pilot from Westlake Village, California. He appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette last year, placing third.

hayu Pass auto-renews at £3.99 a month until 1st September 2020, £4.99 afterwards unless cancelled. From 1st September hayu Pass auto-renews at £4.99 a month unless cancelled.

Advertisement

Season 24 of The Bachelor will be available to stream on hayu from Sunday 19th July onwards. Sign up to hayu now for your free trial. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.