Lucifer bosses hint at “giant” season 6 storyline after concerns renewal would “ruin” series

Season five was meant to be the fiery end of fantasy comedy-drama Lucifer, but the executive producers say the Lazarus-like redemption of the show for season six features the story they always wanted to tell, “just written much larger”.

Advertisement

Netflix and WBTV asked Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich in March if they had one more series in them after it was cancelled in 2019. Their initial response was a resounding no, but a few days of cogitating and “imagine ifs…” later they changed their minds.

Now, it’s as if the newly commissioned 16-part run of Lucifer was always going to happen and the season five finale is a mere introduction to the conflagration of season six.

Henderson told EW.com: “It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [is now] so much more interestingly that it breaks my heart to think we weren’t [originally] going to do it this way.”

He added that they have more love for the new series ending than their original conclusion. “When they were like, ‘Can you do one more?’ we said, ‘Yes, but this our last story.'”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Season five lands on Netflix on 21st August and is built around Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) being cast back in Hell but his twin, Angel Michael (also played by Ellis), appears on Earth to royally mess things up. Quite how Lucifer returns to usurp his brother is unknown, and what we all want to see, a storyline that will deliver nicely into season six.

Modrovich said: “What we realised is that the last bit of that [series] finale episode was actually a lot of great stories sped up just to give us a satisfying ending for all our characters. We literally lobbed off Act 6 and went, ‘Let’s take what happens in Act 6 in a scene and dive into it, and really explore how are characters end up where they ended up.’ So, that ended up being our nugget for season six.”

An extra thrill for fans who first thought they’d waved goodbye to the dreamy demon after season ended on Fox in 2018 is the promise of a big new story arc.

Modrovich said: “In addition to what we’re opening up from that ending, we thought of one giant story that just needed to be told, so that’s what really stuck the landing for us.”

First things first though, the first eight episodes of Lucifer season premiere in August with the next eight likely to arrive later in 2020.

Advertisement

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.