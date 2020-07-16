Netflix drops dramatic trailer for new erotic thriller Dark Desire

Brace yourself – this definitely isn’t the kind of trailer you’ll want to watch with your parents still in the room.

Advertisement

Netflix has released the trailer for Mexican erotic drama Dark Desire (‘Oscuro deseo’), with the added caveat that the show will “leave you guessing… and sweating”.

Produced by Argos Comunicación for the streaming platform, the multi-episode series follows a professor caught up in her sexual obsession for a mysterious younger man, and stars Maite Perroni, Jorge Poza, and Alejandro Speitzer.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The official synopsis for the show reads, “Alma Solares, a prestigious lawyer and college professor, visits her best friend for the weekend to ‘process the grief’ of the latter’s divorce. During the getaway, Alma meets Dario Guerra, a 23-year-old, and they have a wild tryst.

“She returns home with her husband and daughter, determined to forget her lapse in judgment, but her life becomes a living hell. What started as a minor adventure becomes an incendiary passion, and then a dangerous obsession, unraveling a chain of secrets of a past that fatally binds them all.”

The trailer, which you can watch below, shows Alma as she indulges in a wild fling before the same man rocks up to her college class, unnerving her.

The clip also teases a murder that connects both Alma and Dario in some way, with the suggestion being that their fling wasn’t quite as spontaneous as Alma originally believed.

Intrigued? You needn’t hang around, as Netflix dropped the show on its streaming platform earlier today, to coincide with the release of the trailer.

You can watch the trailer for Dark Desire (‘Oscuro Deseo’) below.

Three men. One woman. A million motives. Dark Desire — a multi-episode erotic thriller — will leave you guessing … and sweating. Now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/sUXEX1yK78 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 15, 2020

Advertisement

Dark Desire is available to watch now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.