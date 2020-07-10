Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You special lands on Disney+

Looks like Disney aren’t throwing away their shot at keeping the Hamilton hype high: a one-off special reunion delving into the impact of the Broadway musical has landed on Disney+.

Titled Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You, the special will discuss the cultural importance of Hamilton with conversations (via video conferencing software) with creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside many other cast members from the original musical. These include Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Leslie Odom Jr.(Aaron Burr), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Angelica Schuyler), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson) and director Thomas Kail.

Hosted by US news host Robin Roberts (Good Morning America), Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You will ask key questions about the show’s creation and cultural significance today, especially with a renewed awareness of racial issues spreading across the globe.

As a preview of the show on Good Morning America showed, the cast will also share personal memories and stories about their participation in the ground-breaking show. As Miranda says: “No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone’s wildest dreams.”

He added: “Our goal over the course of writing it was: honour the impulse that made me think it was a musical. To me that was the relentlessness of Alexander Hamilton and the fact that this is an immigrant narrative in the US before there’s even a US.”

Also, with the help of a Harvard Historian, the special will ask just how close to real-life the events portrayed in the musical are.

“It was an immense pleasure speaking with this talented group,” said Roberts.

“After you listen to their insights and perspectives it will heighten your viewing of Hamilton. Such an engaging, enlightening conversation.”

Although the recording of Hamilton was set to hit theatres in October this year, Hamilton became available to Disney+ subscribers on 3rd July (just in time for the US’ Independence day) due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Hamilton movie and Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You is available to stream now on Disney+. You can watch it by signing up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.