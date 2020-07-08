The Boys to release Billy Butcher film covering period between seasons 1 and 2

If you’ve ever wondered what your favourite characters from Amazon Prime’s The Boys get up to in-between seasons, then you’re in luck.

Leader of the vigilante superhero group Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, is getting his own short film when the show returns for its second series this September.

Speaking to Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that “a companion piece”, titled Butcher, will show viewers what the former CIA operative has been doing off-screen and is likely to drop “sometime in the middle of [season two’s] release”.

Season one’s finale saw Butcher confront his nemesis Homelander (Antony Starr) about the disappearance of his wife (Shantel VanSanten) before discovering that she isn’t dead, but living in secret and raising the superhuman son she conceived after being raped by Homelander.

Explaining his decision to produce a separate mini-film focussed on Butcher, Kripke said: “As season two begins, Butcher is M.I.A. and then shows up.”

“In episode two, we originally shot something that revealed where he went and what his experiences were but it ultimately didn’t end up fitting that well into the episode because it made Butcher’s story a lot less mysterious and intriguing, and it slowed down the rhythm.”

So that footage has now been compiled into Butcher, he added. “There are references in the show that won’t make sense unless you see this thing.”

Amazon Prime released a first-look clip at the end of June, featuring new neo-Nazi superhero Stormfront, played by Aya Cash (You’re The Worst). Other guest stars include Patton Oswald (Agents of SHIELD), who will be appearing in an undisclosed role this series.

The first three episodes of The Boys’ second series will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4th September, with new episodes arriving every Friday from then on.

The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Check out our lists of the best TV shows and best movies on Amazon Prime Video, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.