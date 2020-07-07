Meet the cast of Netflix drama Stateless

Australian immigration drama Stateless is about to arrive on Netflix for UK viewers, with Cate Blanchett returning to the small screen to play a glamorous cult leader.

The series, which follows four strangers within an Australian detention centre, was inspired by a real-life case of a German citizen unlawfully detained in 2004 and features a range of A-list acting talent as well as lesser known thespians in their first roles.

From The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski to The Wire’s Dominic West, here’s everyone appearing in Stateless and where you might have spotted them before.

Yvonne Strahovski plays Sofie Werner

Who is Sofie Werner? An Australian citizen who works as a flight attendant – but struggles to live up to the expectations and wishes of her parents, who are German. She experiences mental health difficulties, which become worse after she joins – and is then expelled from – a cult-like self-help organisation. After a serious deterioration of her mental state, she is found by the authorities without any ID, incorrectly classed as an “unlawful non-citizen”, and taken to a remote immigration detention centre. Sofie’s story is loosely based on the real-life ordeal of Cordelia Rau 15 years ago. (Follow the link to learn more about the Stateless true story.)

What else has Yvonne Strahovski been in? The Australian actress is best known for playing CIA Agent Sarah Walker in Chuck, Hannah McKay in Dexter, and Serena Joy Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale. She recently filmed a major role in sci-fi film The Tomorrow War alongside Chris Pratt, set for release next year.

Cate Blanchett plays Pat Masters

Who is Pat Masters? The co-founder of GOPA, or “Growing One’s Potential Achievement”, a cultish organisation promoting self-actualisation and more.

What else has Cate Blanchett been in? Academy Award-winning Cate Blanchett rose to international fame as Queen Elizabeth I in 1998 film Elizabeth and has since featured in The Aviator, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Blue Jasmine, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Carol and The Lord of the Rings trilogy as Galadriel. She currently stars in Hulu’s period drama Mrs. America as anti-heroine Phyllis Schlafly.

Dominic West plays Gordon Masters

Who is Gordon Masters? Pat’s husband, and effectively the leader of GOPA. Sofia is drawn to him when he promises that she can be the person she truly is, rather than the person everyone else wants her to be.

What else has Dominic West been in? English actor Dominic West has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed TV dramas, including The Wire, The Affair and ITV’s Appropriate Adult, in which he portrayed serial killer Fred West. His film credits include Chicago, 300, Finding Dory and Colette opposite Keira Knightley. He currently stars in comedy-drama Brassic as Dr. Chris Cox.

Jai Courtney plays Cam Sandford

Who is Cam Sandford? A husband and father-of-two who needs a job to support his family. Despite some misgivings, he takes a job with Korvo Security Group at the local Immigration Detention Centre. Here he comes face-to-face with the brutal realities of the system.

What else has Jai Courtney been in? Australian actor Jai Courtney is best known for playing Eric Coulter in the Divergent film series, Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad and Kyle Reese in Terminator Genisys.

Asher Keddie plays Claire Kowitz

Who is Claire Kowitz? The Department of Immigration and Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs (DIMIA) has sent Claire in to sort things out at the detention centre, which is run by a private company. DIMIA is concerned about negative news stories, as two Tamil detainees have been attracting media attention by protesting on the centre’s roof. Claire is not without compassion, but she has also become hardened by her job – and she tends to see things from the government’s perspective.

What else has Asher Keddie been in? Asher Keddie has starred in Australian dramas The Cry, The Hunting and Offspring, as well as X-Men Origins: Wolverine as Dr. Carol Frost and comedy Swinging Safari alongside Guy Pearce and Kylie Minogue.

Fayssal Bazzi plays Ameer

Who is Ameer? An Afghani asylum seeker who ran from the Taliban with his wife and two young daughters. They have been refugees for some time, and they are determined to get to Australia and begin a new life.

What else has Fayssal Bazzi been in? Fayssal Bazzi is best known for playinh Sayyid in Australian comedy-drama The Merger. He has also appeared in Elizabeth Moss-drama Top of the Lake, Peter Rabbit and action thriller 6 Days.

Saajeda Samaa plays Majeeba

Netflix

Who is Majeeba? Ameer’s wife, and the mother of their two daughters. Where Ameer is quick to trust people, Majeeba is less certain.

What else has Saajeda been in? This is Saajeda Samaa’s first TV role.

Soraya Heidari plays Mina

Netflix

Who is Mina? Ameer and Majeeba’s eldest daughter. Mina is smart and kind. She has been learning English, and she would like to be a teacher.

What else has Soraya Heidari been in? Soraya Heidari’s first role is Mina in Stateless.

Ilaha Rahemi plays Sadiqa

Netflix

Who is Sadiqa? Ameer and Majeeba’s youngest daughter. Sadiqa is not old enough to fully comprehend what is going on.

What else has Ilaha Rahemi been in? Stateless is Ilaha Rahemi’s first TV role also.

Darren Gilshenan plays Brian

Getty Images

Who is Brian? The big boss who runs the detention centre. He blames unrest and unhappiness in the Centre on the Immigration Department, which has allowed a years-long backlog of applications to pile up and is completely unresponsive to the pleas of the detainees.

What else has Darren Gilshenan been in? Darren Gilshenan is best known for playing Lyle Fairley in Australian drama Harrow as well as his roles in Maximum Choppage, Top of the Lake and sketch show Totally Full Frontal.

Rachel House plays Harriet

Who is Harriet? A security guard at the Immigration Centre. She believes the detainees must be taught respect, and she delights in dehumanising, violent cruelty towards them.

What else has Rachel House been in? New Zealand actress Rachel House has appeared in US series Wrecked, Disney film Moana as well as Taika Waititi projects Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Helana Sawires plays Rosna

Who is Rosna? A detainee at the Immigration Centre. Sofia latches onto her, but Rosna is very wary about her interest.

What else has Helana Sawires been in? Helana Sawires has previously appeared in Australian Muslim romcom Ali’s Wedding and short film Banana Boy.

Marta Dusseldorp plays Margot

Who is Margot? Sofia’s older sister. Margot loves Sofia and tries to support her, but Sofia resents her for being her parents’ favourite – a feeling which becomes exacerbated during her time with GOPA.

What else has Marta Dusseldorp been in? Marta Dusseldorp is best known starring in Australian dramas Wentworth, Jack Irish and Janet King.

Clarence Ryan plays Sully

Who is Sully? Sully persuades Cam to join him as a security guard, which is a lucrative job in quite a deprived area.

What else has Clarence Ryan been in? Clarence Ryan has appeared in comedy KGB, Australian drama Wanted and Lockie Leonard.

Ewen McMorrine plays Dyson

Netflix

Who is Dyson? A young security guard. He’s regarded as a mummy’s boy, and the detainees think he’s a bit dim.

What else has Ewen McMorrine been in? Stateless is Ewen McMorrine’s first acting role.

Rose Riley plays Sharee

Netflix

Who is Sharee? A security guard who joins at the same time as Cam.

What else has Rose Riley been in? Rose Filey has appeared in Australian comedy crime-drama Mr Inbetween and drama Total Control.

Stateless will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 8th July