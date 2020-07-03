Who are the queens on Canada’s Drag Race? Full cast revealed

Mama Ru’s team of experts will be back on our screens as series one of Canada’s Drag Race hits BBC Three.

Advertisement

12 new queens will be strutting their stuff in a bid to impress the panel, made up of Drag Race series 11 star Brooke Lynn Hytes, model and LGBQT+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and supermodel and TV personality Stacey McKenzie.

Each week, the contestants will take part in challenges, delivered by RuPaul himself via RuMail,

So which Shante will stay? And who’ll have to sashay away?

Here’s a full list of all the fierce Canadian ladies who’ll be serving us realness and sissying that walk!

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Priyanka

Age: 28

Instagram: @thequeenpriyanka

She says: “I love drag so much. I had a drag queen perform at my 26th birthday party and they suggested I do drag. Now three titles, two music videos, and one big opportunity to be on Canada’s Drag Race. I could be ‘Canada’s First Ever Drag Superstar’… what’s my name?!”

You should know: She’s won two crowns and is one of the first double titleholders in Toronto.

Juice Boxx

Age: 31

Instagram: @juiceboxxofficial

She says: “I’m so excited to be on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race and I can’t wait to show the world how incredible Canadian drag really is.”

You should know: She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts – Visual Arts from the University of Windsor and a Diploma of Makeup Artistry and Special FX from CMU.

Rita Baga

Age: 32

Instagram: @ritabagaz

She says: “I’m beyond excited to be part of this journey! I want to make my province proud and to be the very first francophone to own a Drag Superstar title. Dreams DO come true!”

You should know: She is very involved in the LGBTQ+ community in Montréal and has been a driving force as part of the bid committee that submitted the city for World Pride 2023.

Kiara

Age: 21

Instagram: @kiara.qc.ca

She says: “Being on Canada’s Drag Race is a dream come true. I’m beyond excited to be on my favourite TV show and I can’t wait to make queer Canadian her-story!”

You should know: Kiara recently quit her job and put school on pause to focus full-time on drag.

Jimbo

Age: 36

Instagram: @jimbothedragclown

She says: “Drag is the perfect gateway for self-discovery and self-expression. It’s the beautiful culmination of courage, joy, performance, and artistry that inspires and entertains. Drag is a personal and political statement that challenges the social constructs to help inspire change in the world.”

You should know: Jimbo has a background as a clown and loves to incorporate elements of that into her drag

AnaSTARzia Anaquway

Age: 37

Instagram: @anaquway

She says: “Being on Drag Race is the culmination of an amazing 17-year career. It allows me to represent all the little black boys and girls in third world countries like the Bahamas that have huge dreams but no resources to make them a reality.”

You should know: Her drag is inspired by her Caribbean roots and is heavily influenced by the American drag pageant scene.

Lemon

Age: 24

Instagram: @lemongivesyoulife

She says: “I am so excited to be on Canada’s Drag Race so I can show the world I’m not only that girl, I’m that *Canadian* girl.”

You should know: She was chosen by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour to be one of the models in a New York Fashion Week runway!

Tynomi Banks

Age: 38

Instagram: @tynomibanks

She says: “Tynomi Banks is fun, flirty, and fashionable. She will entertain you, all the while stealing your man in plain sight and you won’t even realize it’s happening.”

You should know: Tynomi says Tyra Banks inspires her looks, but on the inside she feels like Naomi Campbell, hence her name.

Boa

Age: 24

Instagram: @boathedragqueen

She says: “I love drag because it gives me the opportunity to be my authentic, goofy self and bring my audience happiness. When an audience is happy, so am I! I like my drag to allow people to let loose, have fun, laugh and forget about all the negativity in the world.”

You should know: BOA is a sober queen. Last year, she hit her lowest of lows and made the vow to quit drinking. She is actively working on her addiction by focusing all of her energy on drag with the help of her partner and the support of her friends, family, and fellow drag sisters.

Ilona Verley

Age: 24

Instagram: @ilonaverley

She says: “Drag is important to me as it is how I visually express how I see myself on the inside, and how I manifest my female energy as a two-spirit person!”

You should know: Ilona is a self-sufficient queen who is able to put her own looks together in all departments from hair to custom shoes.

Scarlett Bobo

Age: 29

Instagram: @itsscarlettbobo

She says: “I love, love, LOVE doing drag because it allows me to live my truth every day and there are no rules to what I am allowed to do, say, or accomplish. Canada’s Drag Race lets me express every side of myself and show others how to be fearless and authentic. I want to prove that you can stay true to who you are, no matter what.”

You should know: Scarlett Bobo went to circus school because she was bored! She learned to eat fire, light herself on fire, and perform aerial skills.

Kyne

Age: 21

Instagram: @onlinekyne

She says: “Drag is my vehicle for all my joy, ambition and creative energy. It makes me feel alive.”

You should know: Kyne is a YouTube star with more than 100,000 subscribers to her channel, which focuses on her love for makeup, costumes, hair, and art.

Advertisement

Canada’s Drag Race is airing on BBC Three on iPlayer, with a new episode dropping every Friday. You can watch the first episode on iPlayer now or check out our TV guide for what else is on.