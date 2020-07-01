Unsolved Mysteries reboot on Netflix – the six cases, release date and more

The iconic docuseries, which looks at paranormal phenomena and cold cases, is being revived for Netflix with original creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, and the producers of Stranger Things.

Over 20 years since the show wrapped up NBC and CBS, 12 brand new episodes will be dropping on the streaming site featuring unexplained events from all over the world, which are sure to have to hiding under your covers.

So when is on? Here’s everything you need to know about the reboot.

When is Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix’s release date?

The series is on Netflix on July 1st 2020. The first six episodes of the show will drop on this date, with the other half following at a yet unannounced date.

What is Unsolved Mysteries about?

The original Unsolved Mysteries series ran from 1987 until 1999, and had a total of nine seasons which explored a variety of unsolved cases.

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy and his company 21 Laps Entertainment have now joined forces with Netflix to “refresh” the series for a new 12-episode season.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The new, revamped series will look at a range of unsolved mysteries from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

In a statement, Meurer and Cosgrove reflected on the “life-changing power” of the show, which evolved from three specials produced for NBC in 1985.

So far, Unsolved Mysteries has helped solve over 260 cases, including a 30-year old case just this spring.

“It’s gratifying to know we’ve had an impact on people’s lives,” they said.

Unsolved Mysteries cases

There will be 12 episodes in the series, each containing a different case. The first six cases range from a rooftop mystery, to a disappearance that took 13 minutes and a mixing witness.

1. Mystery on the rooftop – Rey Rivera

The first episode, Mystery on the Rooftop, looks at the death of Rey Rivera in 2006.

The newlywed was last seen alive on 16 May 2006, before his body was found six days later in an abandoned room in the second-story annex of the Belvedere Hotel in Baltimore.

Having plunged through the roof of the room where he was found, it was assumed Rivera had jumped to his death.

However, a number of factors led to his death being ruled as “unexplained” and many doubting whether he had in fact taken his own life.

2. 13 minutes – Patrice Endres

The next episode in the series hopes to understand how and why a local hairdresser disappeared in broad daylight, all within just 13 minutes.

In 2004, Patrice Endres abruptly vanished from the salon she owned within a 13-minute window. However, exactly 600 days after her disappearance, her case took a shocking turn.

3. House of Terror – Dupont de Ligonnès

House of Terror looks at a French case from 2011, where a woman and four children were discovered buried under the family’s home porch.

The aristocrat father of the family was suspected to be the killer, but has never been found.

4. No Ride Home – Alonzo Brooks

The fourth story looks at Alonzo Brooks – a 23-year-old who never came home after a party. A month later, his body was found. Many believe that his unsolved death is a hate crime.

5. Berkshire’s UFO

Residents of Berkshire County, Massachusetts recall their baffling and terrifying experiences with a UFO on the night of September 1, 1969.

6. Missing Witness – Lena Chapin

The sixth episode looks at the story of Lena Chapin – a woman who claimed her mother had killed her father. Several years later she was issued a subpoena to testify in court, but then disappeared.

How can viewers help?

As all cases are still unsolved, the documentary is slightly different to other true crime series as viewers can actually get involved.

Viewers will be advised at the end of the episode where they can send any relevant information or tips they might have, in the hope that they hold the key to solving the mystery.

Why is there no host?

The original series had several hosts throughout the years, most notably the late Robert Stack who was known for his low-register and evenly-paced voice guiding viewers through interviews, photographs, and videos of past cold cases.

However, fans have noticed that the reboot doesn’t actually have a host. So, why exactly is that?

Speaking about the decision to remove the host, Unsolved Mysteries original co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer says it was difficult to replace Robert, so they decided against it.

“We talked about that for long time, even about using an unseen narrator, but we decided it was really tough to fill the late Robert Stack’s shoes. He was an iconic host for so many years,” he told the New York Post in an interview.

“The other part of the equation was that we wanted this be in the documentary world, where the people whose mysteries these episodes involve are more present and more of the storytellers.”

Meurer added: “In addition to interviewing family members and law enforcement, we go on location to get more of a sense of each case. We don’t try to come down on one point of view and try to create as balanced a story as we can.”

Unsolved Mysteries producer Shawn Levy reiterated just how irreplaceable Stack’s presence was in the original show. Decider reports that in the press notes provided by Netflix, Levy explained: “In Robert’s absence, we are letting the spirit and the strength of the stories carry the narrative. Above all, our aspiration was to make a new chapter worthy of his memory and of [his] iconic contribution to this iconic series.”

Is there an Unsolved Mysteries trailer?

There sure is, and it’s pretty spooky!

The revival trailer teases lots of new mysteries, as it combines signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling.

You can watch it below.

Unsolved Mysteries airs July 1st on Netflix.