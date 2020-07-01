Since making a huge splash when it debuted on Amazon Prime Video last summer, fans have been eagerly waiting for details about the second season of brutal super hero satire The Boys.

Advertisement

Fortunately, we finally know more about the hotly anticipated follow-up, which will continue the story of Billy Butcher’s band of vigilantes and their war against the terrible behaviour of corporate-owned super-team The Seven.

Recently, Amazon Prime Video released an extended clip from season two, which sees Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) return as sinister CEO Stan Edgar, who is attempting to gain political power with his living weapons.

If the shocking scene is any indication, the show hasn’t lost any of its edge and its unhinged characters will only become more frightening in the episodes to come.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Boys season two…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

It was announced on 26th June 2020 that the second series of the show would premiere on September 4th 2020 – though in a slightly different format than the first season.

Whereas the first run saw all eight episodes added to Prime in one go, the series is going weekly in it’s second installment – with the first three episodes debuting on the premiere date and then one a week added on Fridays until 9th October 2020.

In May, showrunner Eric Kripke had revealed on Twitter that the second season is being edited together remotely and that we can expect to find out an air date “soon.”

The series first debuted on 26th July 2019, so it’s possible that the new episodes could drop in the late summertime too, but this is just speculation for the time being.

We’ll update this page with more information as it comes in.

Who is in the cast of The Boys season 2?

The second season of The Boys will see the return of most of the surviving members of the cast, including The Boys themselves headed up by Karl Urban (Thor: Ragnarok) as the intimidating Billy Butcher.

Jack Quaid will also return as his newest accomplice Hughie Campbell, who doesn’t always have the stomach for Butcher’s merciless approach to things.

Expect to see more of Laz Alonso’s Marvin and Tomer Capon’s Frenchie, two members of The Boys who frequently clash over how they should run their operations, as well as Karen Fukuhara as their powerful enhanced ally Kimiko.

The official Twitter account for The Boys posted the below image of the vigilante group giving the finger in front of a poster of their rivals, meaning their trademark bad attitude isn’t going anywhere…

Speaking of The Seven (or what’s left of them), we’ll surely be getting more of Anthony Starr’s terrifying Superman allegory Homelander, who will probably only become more unhinged over the course of season two.

His surviving associates include warrior Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), speedster A-Train (Jessie T Usher), aquatic hero The Deep (Chace Crawford), and their newest recruit Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the only member of the team with a conscience.

There’s also the ludicrously named Black Noir, a Batman parody portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, who is yet to speak or take off his mask – but season two could reveal a bit more about him.

We’ll also be treated to some new additions including actor and comedian Patton Oswalt (Agents of SHIELD) in a top secret role, Goran Visnjic (Santa Clarita Diet) as a charismatic church leader, and Claudia Doumit (Timeless) as a promising young congresswoman.

Meanwhile, Aya Cash (You’re The Worst) will appear in season two as a Neo-Nazi with super powers who goes by the moniker Stormfront and becomes a sworn enemy of The Boys.

What could happen in The Boys season 2?

**Spoilers for season one**

The first season of The Boys ended on a huge cliffhanger, as Billy Butcher found himself reunited with his missing wife, who is revealed to have been raising Homelander’s baby.

Season two will have to pick up on the fallout of that reveal and find a way for Butcher to get off Homelander’s radar, which won’t be easy given his incredible powers.

All the while, Vought International is attempting to assert dominance on global politics by securing a crucial defence contract with the United States government.

If they succeed at their goal, it would be a disaster for the world, as the overseas atrocities of “superhero” Black Noir are interspersed within scenes of a tense boardroom negotiation.

Watch below, but beware graphic violence and gore – this is The Boys after all, what did you expect?

Is there a trailer for The Boys season 2?

Yes! Amazon Prime Video revealed this first look at season two of The Boys, which doesn’t give much away in terms of plot – aside from the fact that there will be plenty more gory fights…

And a second clip was released on 26th June 2020, introducing fans to a new villain, Stormfront – the latest addition of The Seven…

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best TV shows and best movies on Amazon Prime Video, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.