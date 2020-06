When is Sweet Magnolias season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias ended on a dark note at the end of season one, with a car crash, a cliffhanger, and potential character death for fans to reckon with.

Based on a popular series of novels by author Sheryll Woods, the show follows a trio of women who have been best friends since childhood: Maddie (played by Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brook Elliott).

All three live in a picturesque town called Serenity, in South Carolina, where they begin working together to build a spa business from scratch – all while juggling their respective families and relationships.

Fans are anxious that the show be renewed for another instalment to answer the questions left lingering by the shocking finale, chief among them: who was inside that car?

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix series Sweet Magnolias season two…

Will there be a season 2 of Sweet Magnolias?

No word from Netflix! But season one was only just released on Netflix on 19th May, so no need to panic about whether it’s been cancelled yet.

And we have some good news: there’s plenty more of the story to tell. There are actually 11 novels in the series so far, and season one only covers the first three of those original novels.

Logan Allen (who plays Kyle Townsend) told Pure Wow, “Believe it or not, the writers didn’t tell us anything [about the ending]. I don’t know what’s happening. I’m pretty much in the same boat as you guys, but the finale definitely left us all speechless. So, I’m as anxious as you guys are for hopefully a second season.”

Author Sheryll Woods, who worked on the series alongside showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, director Norman Buckley and exec producer Daniel Paulson, has also confirmed she’s keen to bring more of Sweet Magnolia to the screen. Responding to a fan’s list of storylines they’d like to see resolved, Woods tweeted: “It might take TWO more seasons to get to everything you want. Or three. Or four.”

The cast is also hoping for a renewal. Heather Headley told The Sun : “I hope the world allows us to have a season two.” And Jamie Lynn-Spears (who plays Bill’s fiancée Noreen) added: “[The finale] leaves a lot of doors open, and hopefully we’ll have a season two to figure out where it all leads us because I would be so excited to see where Noreen goes in season two.”

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson also told the publication: “I would love to continue this story because I love the characters. I love our cast and crew.”

But nothing is a done deal, so the writers of Sweet Magnolias are urging fans to help make sure Netflix wants to renew the show, tweeting: “We don’t have a season two order from Netflix yet, but here’s what you can do…” To maximise its chances, they’re asking viewers to watch and rewatch the show in its first 30 days – and shout about it to everyone they can:

What is Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date?

No news yet… watch this space! We’ll let you know as soon as we hear whether Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias, and (if so) when the new episodes will drop.

Sweet Magnolias season 1 ending: What happened?

**Spoiler alert!**

Season one gave us an unexpectedly emotional cliffhanger, so it pretty much has to come back for a second season.

In the final episode, Maddie’s ex (played by Chris Klein) was begging her to take him back when the couple received a terrible phone call. Their son Kyle (Logan Allen) had been in a car crash. The paramedics dragged him out of the wreckage alive, but viewers could see that there was someone else in the passenger seat… and we still don’t know who it was, or whether they survived.

Could it have been baseball coach Cal (Justin Bruening), Maddie’s new love interest, whom she had just accused of trying to lure her eldest son Ty away from college, and towards a career in baseball instead?

We broke down the Sweet Magnolias ending and explained it in more detail if you’re wondering what on earth happened.

Joanna Garcia Swisher (Maddie) told UPI that she had been surprised by Maddie’s reactions by the end of season one: “That whole episode for me, those were big pills for me to swallow.

“If there’s a season two, Maddie will have to make up for those reactions,” she added. “If Maddie really is trusting again, maybe she would have given Cal an opportunity to explain himself. She really just shut him down.”

Who will be in the cast of Sweet Magnolias season 2?

As we’re still awaiting word on whether there will even be a second season of Sweet Magnolias, we can’t say for sure which cast members would return for another batch of episodes.

However, it seems safe to assume that series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley and Brook Elliott would return as friends Maddie, Helen and Dana.

We expect Logan Allen would also return as Maddie’s son, Kyle, given his recent comments in an interview with Pure Wow, where he discussed how keen he is for the show to be picked up – advising fans to watch, rewatch and spread the word.

It would make sense to bring back Carson Rowland too, known for playing Kyle’s older brother, Tyler, as well as Anneliese Judge as their friend Annie Sullivan.

There appears to be plenty of unfinished business with Maddie’s ex-husband Bill and her new flame Cal, so we would expect to see more from Chris Klein and Justin Bruening respectively.

