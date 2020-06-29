How to watch Beyonce’s new visual album Black Is King

Beyoncé’s brand new visual album Black Is King has found an exclusive home on Disney Plus, where it will arrive later this summer.

The combined might of Disney and Beyoncé proved very successful last year, after the music superstar helped propel their Lion King remake to one billion dollars at the box office.

Earlier in June, reports claimed that she was in talks with the studio for a huge new deal, which is believed to include three major projects – including Marvel’s Black Panther 2.

Now, it has been revealed that her brand new visual album, Black Is King, will be debuting exclusively on Disney Plus, a huge win for the streaming service.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Beyoncé’s visual album, Black Is King.

How to watch Beyoncé visual album Black Is King online

Black Is King will be available to watch exclusively on Disney Plus from Friday 31st July, roughly one year since the release of the “live-action” Lion King remake that she lent her voice to.

To watch the film, you simply need to start a membership with Disney Plus and visit the streaming service when the big day arrives. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

What is Black Is King?

Black Is King is a visual album based on music from The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack to 2019’s Disney remake that was carefully curated by Beyoncé herself.

In a statement, Disney and Parkwood Entertainment said: “Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

The film was made over the course of a year with work from a diverse cast and crew. Appearances will reportedly be made by some of the artists featured on the album, which included the likes of Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover), Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams.

Is there a trailer for Beyoncé’s Black Is King?

There certainly is. After the announcement was made, Disney Plus uploaded this visually stunning teaser to its YouTube page, which should get fans suitably excited for the full film…

