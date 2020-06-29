Anthony Mackie claims The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is “like a six hour movie”

Marvel fans are keenly anticipating the upcoming Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – and according to star Anthony Mackie the series has a lot in common with the franchise’s movie projects.

Mackie said that the series is unlike any other TV show he or the other cast members had worked on in the past, and that it is more like a “six or eight hour movie”.

Speaking to Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Mackie said: “We’re shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, ‘I’ve never worked on a TV show like this’.

“The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show.”

Production on the show is currently shut down, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Mackie is hopeful that they can get back to shooting in the near future.

He added: “Those movies are like summer camp, and this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work.

“And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we’ll be going back soon.”

During the conversation Mackie also touched on the issue of representation within the Marvel films, claiming the franchise needed to do better with regards to diversity.

He explained: “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

Mackie went on to outline the changes he would like to see made when it comes to hiring staff. “My big push with Marvel is hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years.

“Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will land in August 2020.