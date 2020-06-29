Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Anthony Mackie claims The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is “like a six hour movie”

Anthony Mackie claims The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is “like a six hour movie”

The series will feel like a full Marvel movie, says Mackie.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Anthony Mackie

Marvel fans are keenly anticipating the upcoming Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – and according to star Anthony Mackie the series has a lot in common with the franchise’s movie projects.

Advertisement

Mackie said that the series is unlike any other TV show he or the other cast members had worked on in the past, and that it is more like a “six or eight hour movie”.

Speaking to Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Mackie said: “We’re shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, ‘I’ve never worked on a TV show like this’.

“The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show.”

Production on the show is currently shut down, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Mackie is hopeful that they can get back to shooting in the near future.

He added: “Those movies are like summer camp, and this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work.

“And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we’ll be going back soon.”

During the conversation Mackie also touched on the issue of representation within the Marvel films, claiming the franchise needed to do better with regards to diversity.

He explained: “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

Mackie went on to outline the changes he would like to see made when it comes to hiring staff. “My big push with Marvel is hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years.

Advertisement

“Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will land in August 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide. Or, sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Tags

All about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Chris Evans as Captain America in Captain America: Civil War (Marvel, HF)

Chris Evans on why the Avengers made an “embarrassing” music video that will never see the light of day

Disney Plus UK launch

Disney+ UK guide: Price, app and all your questions answered

Ant Man Captain America Iron Man

Vote for the best Marvel movie – Group Four

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram,SIAN CLIFFORD as Diana Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.

300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)