When is the Unsolved Mysteries reboot on Netflix?

The iconic docuseries, which looks at paranormal phenomena and cold cases, is being revived for Netflix with original creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, and the producers of Stranger Things.

Over 20 years since the show wrapped up NBC and CBS, 12 brand new episodes will be dropping on the streaming site featuring unexplained events from all over the world, which are sure to have to hiding under your covers.

So when is on? Here’s everything you need to know about the reboot.

When is Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix’s release date?

The series will be coming to Netflix on July 1st 2020. The first six episodes of the show will drop on this date, with the other half following at a yet unannounced date.

What is Unsolved Mysteries about?

The original Unsolved Mysteries series ran from 1987 until 1999, and had a total of nine seasons which explored a variety of unsolved cases.

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy and his company 21 Laps Entertainment have now joined forces with Netflix to “refresh” the series for a new 12-episode season.

The new, revamped series will look at a range of unsolved mysteries from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

In a statement, Meurer and Cosgrove reflected on the “life-changing power” of the show, which evolved from three specials produced for NBC in 1985.

So far, Unsolved Mysteries has helped solve over 260 cases, including a 30-year old case just this spring.

“It’s gratifying to know we’ve had an impact on people’s lives,” they said.

Is there an Unsolved Mysteries trailer?

There sure is, and it’s pretty spooky!

The revival trailer teases lots of new mysteries, as it combines signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling.

You can watch it below.

Unsolved Mysteries airs July 1st on Netflix.