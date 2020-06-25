Watch the new trailer for Muppets Now on Disney+

Disney Plus has released a first look trailer for upcoming original series Muppets Now, in which Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang make their streaming debut.

The one-minute teaser shows Kermit and ‘Joe from Legal’ attempt to advertise the unscripted show without revealing spoilers.

While the pair try not to give too much away, from the clip alone we see a variety of celebrities are due to appear, including Dead to Me’s Linda Cardellini, Akon, Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul and Seth Rogan.

The six-episode Disney Plus series follows Scooter as he rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the Muppet series for the streaming platform, whilst dodging whatever obstacles the other Muppets throw at him.

“From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, to lifestyle tips fro the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best,” the series teases.

Muppets Now, which premieres Friday 31st July, is the first series from the puppet ensemble since their ABC show in 2015.

Muppets Now will be released on Disney Plus weekly from Friday 31st July. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.