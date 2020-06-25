Here’s the full list of extra content coming to ITV Hub this summer

Good news for viewers bored in lockdown: ITV Hub is super-sizing its available content this summer by bringing various 2020 titles back to the platform.

The streamer will be making “some of the most talked about TV shows so far this year” available for you to watch for the first time or revisit.

From hit drama Quiz to Love Island’s winter series, a number of boxsets have been added back onto ITV Hub for the coming months.

While, according to ITV, there are even more titles to be announced, here is the full list of titles already confirmed to coming to ITV Hub…

Which dramas are arriving on ITV Hub this summer?

Quiz, the biggest TV drama of the year so far, is returning to ITV Hub this summer. Starring Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, Fleabag’s Sian Clifford and Michael Sheen, the series dramatises the infamous ‘Coughing Major’ scandal which hit Who Wants to be a Millionaire in 2001.

White House Farm, which aired on ITV in January, is also joining the platform, starring Freddie Fox as real-life murderer Jeremy Bamber.

While Flesh and Blood, starring Imelda Staunton and Russell Tovey, will be landing on the Hub once again to tell the story of a family’s suspicion when their widowed mother introduces her mysterious new boyfriend.

Which reality shows are arriving on ITV Hub this summer?

We may not have our usual long, hot summer this year, but Love Island’s winter series is returning the ITV Hub for fans to binge-watch as well as Ibiza Weekender.

Reality fans will also be able to watch Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown and last year’s series of The Only Way is Essex on the platform to get your fill of drama for the summer.

Which documentaries are arriving on ITV Hub this summer?

A host of factual content will also be landing on ITV Hub in the coming months, including Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, which follows The Chase presenter and his son Barney as they travel across America.

Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer will be joining it – a four-part documentary series which sees the football manager welcome friends to his luxury home, while Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip will be back on the platform also if you’ve been missing the culinary trio.

Season one of Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai is also set to return, featuring Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas travel across the region with their dad.

These titles will arrive on ITV Hub this summer.