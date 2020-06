When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 coming out? UK release date and what we know so far

Police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine was renewed for another series back in January and despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Detective Jake Peralta may be returning to our screens sooner than we expected.

With the recent NBC schedule confirming season eight for later this year, fans won’t have to wait long to see their favourite New York precinct once again.

Although COVID-19 is an unpredictable factor which could affect filming (and season 8’s storylines) throughout the year, hopefully, the show won’t be delayed.

Here’s everything we know about Brooklyn Nine-Nine season eight.

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s season 8 release date?

According to NBC’s 2020-2021 schedule published in June, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s upcoming season will air this autumn in the US.

The comedy will be broadcast (in theory) on NBC on Thursday nights after Superstore.

It’s unknown currently when viewers in the UK will be able to watch the new series, however season seven started airing on E4 on 26th March – over a month after it began in the US.

If coronavirus doesn’t affect season eight’s US airdate, RadioTimes.com predicts the series will land in the UK in October or November.

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine about?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the NYPD’s 99th police precinct as they solve crime and catch criminals, all while getting into all sorts of shenanigans in the process.

The series centres around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), an unconventional and immature detective who at first clashes with his boss Captain Holt, before they develop a mutual respect and fondness for one another.

What will happen in Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8?

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine writing team hasn’t given much away in terms of plot, however the show’s creator Dan Goor did reveal in April that they were working out how to include the coronavirus pandemic into this season’s storyline.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said that the writers do not want the show to be ignorant of its impact on frontline workers.

“I don’t think anybody wants us to, nor do we want to, have our characters toiling away in the depths of the pandemic,” he said. “But the question is how they have been affected by the virus and the pandemic as New York City residents and as first responders in New York City.”

“How do we keep the show funny? How do we do that while still making them of this world and of their world? It’s challenging,” he continued.

The recent killing of George Floyd by police in the US could also impact B99’s season eight, with actor Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords) revealing that the cast and crew are assessing how to go forward with the series in light of the Black Lives Matter protests.

“We actually all got on a Zoom call just the other day, because of what’s happening in this country and we were witnessing so many abuses of power,” he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in June.

“We had some somber talks and some really eye opening conversation about how to handle this new season.”

Who will appear in Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8?

Andy Samberg will of course return as Jake Peralta, with Andre Braugher playing his boss Captain Holt, Joe Lo Truglio starring as his best friend and colleague Boyle and Melissa Fumero portraying his wife and colleague Amy Santiago.

We also expect to see Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), neurotic desk sergeant Terry (Terry Crews) and inveterate losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller) this series.

Guest stars have not yet been announced for season eight, but Craig Robinson has made numerous appearances throughout the show as Pontiac Bandit Doug Judy, while Kyra Sedgwick has played Madeline Wuntch – Holt’s long-time rival – in various episodes so it’s likely we will be seeing them again.

Sadly, Chelsea Peretti most likely won’t return to play fan-favourite Gina Linetti as she left the cast during season six but has returned for the odd guest appearance so hopefully, we haven’t seen the last of Linetti.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on All4 in the UK.