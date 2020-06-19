The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

NOW TV – Sky’s on-demand streaming service – has become a staple of our TV evening viewing, with its host of HBO shows ready to be perused.

From Big Little Lies, Westworld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, to The Sopranos, Game of Thrones and The Wire – NOW TV has both new, edgier series as well as classic shows available to viewers to dig into.

Check out our pick of NOW TV’s bunch below, all of which are available with an Entertainment Pass.

Insecure

Available until 5th September

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji star in this acclaimed comedy series about two young women navigating careers, relationships and everything else Los Angeles has to throw at them. As well as exploring their own personal struggles, Insecure has been hailed for how it delves into broader social and racial issues that affect the African-American community. The series has catapulted Rae to international stardom, with lead roles in recent comedy flicks Little and The Lovebirds. Watch Insecure on NOW TV

Succession

Fans of satire rejoice, because Jesse Armstrong’s Succession is back on NOW TV! The hit series takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional family, who begin vying for power when the patriarch steps down from his role. Known for effortlessly blending gripping drama with dark comedy, Succession stars a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Watch Succession on NOW TV

The Sopranos

Considered by many to be one of the greatest TV series of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, originally an underboss of the DiMeo crime family who works his way to become the mafia’s undisputed boss.

The series follows the New Jersey-based mobster as he attempts to balance his family life, his criminal career and his panic attacks, turning to his therapist Jennifer Melfi for help with the latter. Featuring Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV. Watch The Sopranos on NOW TV.

McMillion$

Available until 11th July

The newly launched Sky Documentaries channel joins the ranks of content available with a NOW TV Entertainment Pass, arriving with this fascinating documentary about how a whopping $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game. A former police officer found an ingenious way to rig the game for about a decade, but eventually came onto the radar of FBI agent Doug Mathews – one of the chief interviewees in this docuseries, and a very charismatic one at that. If you’re a fan of true crime with a subtly comedic vein running through it, be sure to check this one out… Watch McMillion$ on NOW TV

Chernobyl

A harrowing, vital re-telling of the 1986 disaster that saw a Ukrainian city destroyed by an incident at a nuclear power plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and extremely intense recreation of the event, featuring superb performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily relevant story about the danger of lies, particularly from those in power… Watch Chernobyl on NOW TV

The Wire

Widely regarded as one of the best television shows of all time, now is the perfect opportunity to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the first time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the city streets of West Baltimore, which are gripped by criminal gangs and the trade of illegal drugs. Dominic West (The Affair) plays Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with leading the police investigation into one of the most prominent drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed throughout its five-season run, taking an unflinching look at real world problems with a stunning cast that includes Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and several guest stars who have gone on to become huge names. Watch The Wire on NOW TV

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Amy Poehler stars in this beloved sitcom as dedicated public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks department of Pawnee, Indiana. Across its seven seasons, the show accumulated a die-hard fanbase and it isn’t hard to see why. There’s a colourful cast of characters here to get acquainted with, including Chris Pratt as the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman as the legendary Ron Swanson. This is feel good television at its best. The series recently returned for a quarantine special, which is yet to make it to the UK. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

Gangs of London

Available until 18th July

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic last month, Gangs of London has become the channel’s second largest original drama ever after last year’s acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn’t hard to see why, as the violent thriller has seen strong praise across the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as “The Godfather meets The Raid” in a four-star review. With a write-up like that, how can you not give it a try? Watch Gangs of London on NOW TV

Sharp Objects

Available until 1st August

Hollywood star Amy Adams (Arrival) takes the lead role in this intense drama series, as a troubled reporter who returns to her hometown to investigate the murder of two young girls. Based on the novel by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, this mystery is a slow burn but the incredible performances throughout should be enough to keep you hooked. Adams delivers some of her finest work as Camille Preaker, while co-star Patricia Clarkson is fantastic as her overbearing mother, winning a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. Watch Sharp Objects on NOW TV

Big Love

Another acclaimed HBO drama available to binge on NOW TV, Big Love tells the story of polygamist Bill Henrickson (Bill Paxton), as he deals with the inevitable complications of having three wives and seven children. The ups and downs of this unconventional family include some powerful emotional moments, performed by a stellar cast that includes Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Lady Dynamite). Watch Big Love on NOW TV

Game of Thrones

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, with millions tuning in to the finale to find out who exactly would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn’t to everybody’s liking but the fact remains that Game of Thrones was home to some incredible writing and world building in its earlier seasons. If you missed out on the series originally or just want to relive its most memorable moments, it’s now available to stream in its entirety. Watch Game of Thrones on NOW TV

Peep Show

Channel 4

David Mitchell and Robert Webb star in this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical look at the modern world through the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is cold, pessimistic and desperate to climb the corporate ladder, the other is selfish, lazy and considers the washing-up to be a good day’s work. It’s a classic odd couple pairing played perfectly, with some of the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom. Watch Peep Show on NOW TV

Run

Available until 26th June

Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) made a pact with her college boyfriend, Billy (Domhnall Gleeson): If one of them texted the word ‘RUN’ and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything to go on an adventure across the United States. Years after breaking up and losing touch, that day finally comes but the reason for their wild spontaneity remains unclear. This much-anticipated new series comes from Vicky Jones, best known as director of Fleabag‘s first ever stage production. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will make a guest appearance in this comedy drama, which is adding a new episode each week. Watch Run on NOW TV

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Part of the DC Comics television universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic team of superheroes working together on time-hopping adventures. Fans of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get the most out of this series, particularly when it comes to the ambitious crossover episodes, but those looking for some lighthearted comic book action should find this fits the bill. Legends features a large ensemble cast which includes Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who), Wentworth Miller (Prison Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine). Watch Legends of Tomorrow on NOW TV

Save Me and Save Me Too

There’s more to this thriller than meets the eye. Writer and star Lennie James (Line of Duty) plays the estranged father of a teenage girl who is accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that includes the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) as the girl’s mum. A follow-up series titled Save Me Too has recently debuted as a box set on NOW TV, picking up 17 months after the events of the first. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star review, describing it as “an absolute knockout.” Watch Save Me on NOW TV

Kidding

Available until 2nd July

Jim Carrey stars in this poignant comedy-drama about a children’s entertainer who struggles to cope as his private life takes a downward spiral. Kidding is the iconic actor’s return to television after decades away and his performance bagged him a Golden Globe nomination. The series also has a stellar supporting cast including Frank Langella (The Americans), Judy Greer (Halloween) and Catherine Keener (Get Out). Watch Kidding on NOW TV

Supergirl

American broadcaster The CW has built an impressive television universe encompassing a number of comic book dramas, with Supergirl proving to be one of their most popular. Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life while also going up against fearsome villains from across the universe. Her adventures see her cross paths with other beloved heroes including Grant Gustin’s The Flash, during the epic crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. Watch Supergirl on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars in this comedy-drama about a woman reintegrating into her old life after suffering a mental breakdown. She is determined to bring her newfound positive mindset to everything she does, but ultimately finds herself always battling the harsh realities of the modern world. Enlightened enjoyed critical acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with wonderful performances from Dern and on-screen mother Diane Ladd. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

The Young Pope & The New Pope

Jude Law stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Young Pope, a visually stunning series from arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. Just a few years later, the creative duo returned for a sequel series titled The New Pope which gave an insight into more Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Both shows are available to stream on NOW TV right now. Watch The Young Pope on NOW TV

Show Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead role in this drama from The Wire’s David Simon, exploring a landmark case in which an attempt to build public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating effects across the city. The performances are stellar across the board, but Isaac gives a particularly strong turn in the lead. Watch Show Me a Hero on NOW TV

The Newsroom

Available until 9th July

Jeff Daniels stars in this political thriller from superstar writer Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Network). The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes of a nightly cable news programme, where a new executive producer comes in to rattle the cage of a prolific newsreader. The series had a rocky start but found its groove across a three-season run, which saw A-list guest stars including Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and David Harbour (Stranger Things). Watch The Newsroom on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom needs no introduction, but we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a young woman living in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to last, they’ll need to battle long distance, culture differences and two zany families. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who also co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the series recently returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas special which broke recent viewing records. The original series is available on NOW TV right now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

True Blood

HBO

This fantasy horror series ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Men) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, this is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well known for its gore and has received recognition from both the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards… Watch True Blood on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the mind of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2019 television BAFTAs. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is advised. Sally4Ever contains an awful lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, but there’s something engrossing about its bizarre love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

The Knick

Clive Owen stars in this series from superstar filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital in the early 1900s. The series received critical acclaim across its two seasons, handling sensitive themes like drug addiction and racism. Watch The Knick on NOW TV

Billions

A viciously fun, sleek, witty story of attack and defence between the preposterously powerful US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Glossy and soapy, it encapsulates everything we love to hate about the super-wealthy. Watch Billions on NOW TV

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries is based on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the same name, chronicling 25 years in the life of a retired school teacher facing several personal issues. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title role of Olive Kitteridge, serving as yet another showcase for her incredible acting talent. Those not wishing to commit to a long-running series may find this a strong option, with its four tightly written episodes. Watch Olive Kitteridge on NOW TV

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set in the gold-mining camp of Deadwood in the year 1876. Despite a critically acclaimed initial run in the mid-noughties, this series was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn’t find a large enough audience. However, thanks to intense fan interest, it returned this year for a much-lauded film adaptation… Watch Deadwood on NOW TV

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead role in this five-part series, which follows a man from a privileged yet abusive background, who develops severe problems with drug addiction later in life. The acclaimed series is based on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and won a BAFTA award for best miniseries in 2019… Watch Patrick Melrose on NOW TV

Killjoys

This science fiction series starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for five seasons in which it accumulated an avid fanbase. The show follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves during a period of political turmoil. They’ll have to confront deadly foes and their own troubled pasts along the way… Watch Killjoys on NOW TV

Catherine the Great

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part series about Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest-ruling female leader and one of the most powerful female monarchs in history. The drama follows Catherine towards the end of her reign and puts the spotlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, played by Jason Clarke… Watch Catherine the Great on NOW TV

Big Little Lies

There’s a chance you might know Sky/HBO’s comedy drama Big Little Lies is based on the dark novel of the same name. And perhaps you’ve already heard it’s about three mothers who soon become embroiled in murder. However, you’ve almost definitely heard that the cast list boasts several Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep among others… Watch Big Little Lies on NOW TV

Band of Brothers

HBO

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s 12-hour mini-series about one US army regiment’s extraordinary Second World War adventures – once voted one of the best box sets of all time by RadioTimes.com users… Watch Band of Brothers on NOW TV

The Affair

Dominic West (The Wire) and Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials) star in this drama series about the devastating emotional effects of an extramarital relationship. The Affair has picked up several awards over its five-season run, including the Golden Globe for best drama series… Watch The Affair on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Crook star in the new second series of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Game of Thrones meets the most debauched year you ever had at Glastonbury,” it also has plenty of British humour, a nod to our own fascinating history and some terrific dialogue… Watch Britannia on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Long before the money moved from film to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe in the water with this mystery series that would go on to become one of the biggest cult hits of the 1990s. Featuring strong performances, a gorgeous soundtrack and plenty of surreal moments, it’s a truly mesmerising watch that recently saw a comeback… Watch Twin Peaks on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch brought his surrealist drama back from the dead after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s just as brilliant and bonkers as we could have hoped… Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

Dexter

Forensic technician Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) leads a rather disturbing double life as a serial killer who hunts down criminals that have slipped through the cracks of the justice system… Watch Dexter on NOW TV

That’s our pick of NOW TV’s best television shows available with the Entertainment Pass.

