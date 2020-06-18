What’s new on Netflix in July 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to disrupt the TV and film industry you’d be forgiven for thinking that Netflix might run out of series and films to add to the platform any time now – but the good news is that July still sees a wealth of new materials.

The month sees the return of popular show The Umbrella Academy – which stars Ellen Page and is based on the comic book series created by Gerard Way – for its second season, while Spanish-language drama series Cable Girls draws to a close after six seasons.

As far as new shows are concerned, the likely highlights are Cursed, a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend starring 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, The Baby-Sitters Club, a modern update of Ann M. Martin’s beloved books with a cast which includes Alicia Silverstone, and the brilliantly named Warrior Nun – a fantasy series based on a comic series of the same name.

And there’s also a reboot of Unsolved Mysteries – a legendary American docuseries which investigates some of the strangest cold cases and paranormal phenomena in the world, and which returns to the air for the first time in over decade.

On the movie front there’s plenty to get excited about too: Charlize Theron stars in new big-budget superhero flick The Old Guard alongside Kiki Layne, Harry Melling and Chiwetel Ejiofor, hit teen romcom The Kissing Booth gets a sequel, and there are new international films from Thailand and Italy.

If you’re still on the hunt for Netflix’s June releases we have the schedule.

Read on for our pick of the July list.

Wednesday 1st July

Anne Frank – Parallel Stories Helen Mirren retraces Anne Frank’s life through the pages of her diary in this affecting documentary.

Cleo & Cuquin season 1 Spanish language animated series targeted at pre-school aged children.

Under the Riccione Sun Italian language film that follows a group of holidaying teenagers and their summer crushes.

Unsolved Mysteries season 15 The legendary mystery docuseries has been rebooted by Netflix after just over a decade off the air .

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Flipper (1996)

For a Good Time Call… (2012)

Green Mile (1999)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Shattered Memories (2018)

The Courier (2019)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Secret Garden (1993)

The Truman Show (1998)

Wrecked (2011)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Thursday 2nd July

Warrior Nun season 1 Fantasy drama based on the eponymous comic series by Ben Dunn, which sees an orphaned teenager gain superpowers and work for a sect of demon hunting nuns.

Friday 3rd July

Cable Girls season 6 The Spanish-language drama series set at a national telephone company in 1920s Spain returns for its final run.

Desperados Comedy film about a woman who rushes to Mexico in a desperate attempt to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend.

JU-ON: Origins season 1 Japanese horror series about a paranormal investigator who obsessively searches for a cursed home.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout The most recent – and much acclaimed – entry in the long running action franchise, with Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt.

The Baby-Sitters Club season 1 A modern update of Ann M. Martin’s beloved books with a cast which includes Alicia Silverstone.

the call you've been waiting for. #BabysittersClub coming July 3! pic.twitter.com/2zxelNcHRR — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) May 8, 2020

Unfriended: Dark Web Horror sequel about a teen who finds a laptop with a cache of hidden files.

Sunday 5th July

The Underclass Thai drama film about an elite program drop-out getting involved with a high school gang.

Monday 6th July

The Hater Political thriller film about an ambitious young man who starts working in the dark world of social media smear tactics.

Wednesday 8th July

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado Spanish language documentary about the famed and adored astrologer.

Stateless season 1 Australian drama series about four series who intersect at an immigration detention centre.

Thursday 9th July

Japan Sinks: 2020 season 1 Anime series set after a series of catastrophic earthquakes have devastated Japan.

Friday 10th July

Dating Around: Brazil season 1 Brazilian version of the American reality series that sees singletons attempt to find love.

The Old Guard Charlize Theron stars in this new big-budget superhero flick, alongside Kiki Layne, Harry Melling and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Wednesday 15th July

Dark Desire season 1 Mexican drama series about a married woman who spends a fateful weekend away from home which changes the way she views those close to her.

Thursday 16th July

Fatal Affair American drama film about a woman who realises an old friend poses more danger than she first imagined.

Friday 17th July

Cursed season 1 This new series is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, starring 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford.

Friday 24th July

The Kissing Booth 2 Sequel to the hit teen romcom starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi.

Friday 31st July

The Umbrella Academy season 2 The popular series adapted from Gerard Way’s comic book series returns for a second run

