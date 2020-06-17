You season 3 on Netflix – plus cast, latest news and where we left things

In the space of just two seasons, You has risen through the ranks of Netflix programming to become one of the most popular shows on the service.

The binge-worthy thriller has built a reputation on gripping fans with outrageous twists and turns, as the behaviour of disturbed stalker Joe Goldberg never fails to shock.

Season two saw Joe travel to LA, take on a new identity and turn his attentions to a new fixation – an aspiring chef called Love Quinn, who proved to be more than he bargained for.

As the season went on, Joe – or Will as he chose to go by – became involved with both Love and, in another sense, her brother Forty who has various troubles relating to drug and alcohol addiction.

With a third season already confirmed to be on the way, the stakes have never been higher and it really feels like anything could happen – here’s everything we know so far.

When is You season 3’s Netflix release date?

It didn’t take long after season two’s December 2019 debut for news to emerge about a further series – with the commission of third run officially announced in January 2020.

The next series will consist of 10 episodes – as was the case for the first two – and was originally set to stream in 2021, although there’s been no news yet if the ongoing pandemic has had an affect on that release date.

Given that production around the world has been shut down as a result of lockdown it seems likely that You will join the long list of films and TV shows to be met with delays – but we understand that as things stand Netflix is still aiming for a 2021 release.

As usual, we’ll give you more information as we get it.

What will happen in You season 3?

You centres on stalking sociopath Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who repeatedly develops obsessions with young women – aspiring writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail) in season one before he turned his attentions to aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in the second run.

**WARNING: contains spoilers for You season two**

And the second series ended in a rather shocking manner – with Love revealed to have been behind the murder of both Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers) – it looks as if Joe had met his match.

Season three looks to see the murderous couple come to terms with this revelation – as well as a certain shock pregnancy. The show seems to hint that Joe and Love will attempt to become a happy family unit, though we’re sure some killing is going to get in the way eventually…

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Showrunner Patrick Gamble told Entertainment Weekly, “The stakes are pretty high. I have so many questions about Love’s mother who’s incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, like how much she really knows about her children.

“We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more stories because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”

And co-creator and executive producer Sera Gamble has hinted that the third run could see an even more exciting storyline, telling Cosmopolitan UK: “I will say that we have an idea for season three that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer’s] room everyday.”

Both seasons one and two were based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, but her third book is yet to be released. It is unknown whether season three will adapt elements of the unreleased novel, or if the show will forge its own path.

You season 3 theories

Like any television show with an avid fanbase, there are loads of fan theories online about what could happen next on You – some more plausible than others.

There has been plenty of speculation about Love’s unborn child, particularly over who the real father is. Sure, it could very well be Joe, but given the series has a knack for shocking twists, viewers are already dreaming up alternatives…

Some remain suspicious that the father could be Milo, particularly as the contraceptives Love claims to have used with him are not always effective, while a more elaborate theory suggests the baby could be the result of artificial insemination via a sperm donor.

There’s a growing sentiment that Love really could be the one to beat Joe at his own twisted game, with some fans suggesting that she secretly killed her late husband too – who died of a mysterious unknown ailment…

If not Love, perhaps Forty could put Joe to justice from beyond the grave, with one recurring idea being that the film he was working on could still see release and expose the psychotic murderer once and for all.

You season 3 cast

The only confirmed cast members so far are Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn.

We can take a stab at guessing some other stars which might return though – Love’s brother Forty Quinn (James Scully) could still play a part, Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor), whose identity Joe stole in season 3 could make an appearance, and there’s also every chance Love’s friends Lucy (Marielle Scott), Sunrise (Melanie Field) and Gabe (Charlie Barnett) will still play a part.

There’s also the possibility of a return for Ellie Alves, with actor Jenna Ortega having told Insider, “I don’t think her storyline has fully run its course and I say this because the writers have been so brilliant in the way that they left so many possibilities open.”

Some characters definitely won’t be involved next time out though – having met something of a grisly end in series 2 – for example Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers) who were both murdered by Love.

You season 2 filming location

The second season moved filming to LA which had a “big effect on the show” according to Penn Badgley. Of course, the next season (and seasons after that) can move anywhere. Penn said: “I remember having a conversation with [EP Greg Berlanti] about this. He was like, ‘You know what? I think we can put you anywhere and the show works. We could put you in Hawaii and it would work.’ Maybe that will happen in the fourth season? I’ll keep my fingers crossed.”

You season 3 trailer

There isn’t a trailer quite yet, but we’ll update this page when it drops. The trailer is usually released nearer the release date.

