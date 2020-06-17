Lost in Space season 3 on Netflix | Release date, episodes and cast

Fans never like a series to be left on a cliffhanger for too long – but that’s the situation Lost in Space viewers find themselves in just now, with several months having passed since the dramatic end to season two last Christmas.

The series, which is adapted from the hit ’60s sci-fi show of the same name (in turn based on Johann David Wyss’ seminal 1812 novel The Swiss Family Robinson), is centred on a space-exploring family who are selected for an expedition to continue the human colonisation of the Alpha Centauri star system.

However things do not go according to plan for the Robinson clan, and they soon find themselves – as the title suggests – lost in space, left to do battle with all sorts of robots, fuel shortages and all manner of other catastrophes, with season two ending with the family finally forced to split up.

Read on for everything we know so far about the future of Lost in Space.

**DANGER, WILL ROBINSON! SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE AND TWO BELOW**

Will there be a Lost in Space season 3?

Lost in Space was renewed for a third season, due to hit our screens in 2021, back in March. However, Netflix confirmed that the upcoming season will sadly be the Robinson family’s final frontier.

More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tZw1r5ZOCR — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

Announcing the show’s renewal, showrunner Zack Estrin said that the Lost in Space team had always viewed The Robinsons’ story as a trilogy.

“A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end,” he said. “It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

Fans of Estrin’s work are in luck though – he has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix so viewers can expect to see similar content from him in the future.

When will Lost in Space season 3 be released?

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date, although the streaming platform has said that it expects the show to be released at some point in 2021.

Production on the season is currently scheduled to take place between 9th September 2020 and 14th January 2021, although as is the case with just about everything at the moment, we imagine that this is subject to change.

Should those dates be kept, a 2021 release date definitely still seems possible!

Lost in Space season 3 spoilers: What will happen?

The Lost in Space team has given very little away regarding plot points for the next season, but we can have a guess as to what the final season will look like.

At the end of Lost in Space season two, we saw the Robinson family split up after being attacked by a group of robots. Judy Robinson is left to captain a second spaceship – Jupiter 2 – to fly the group of children safely to Alpha Centauri while the Robinson parents fight the robots with the help of their savour bot Scarecrow.

Season three will hopefully reveal the fates of Maureen and John – did they survive the robot attack? And did the attacking robots completely take-over their spaceship Resolute? If so, season three is likely to follow the couple as they try to locate their children and reunite with them.

The upcoming season will also hopefully reveal who is behind the human-made signal, which is led Judy and Jupiter 2 to the Fortuna – a spaceship led by her biological father, Grant Kelly.

Viewers were also led to believe at the end of season two that the villainous Dr. Smith, who is actually June Harris – a petty criminal who assumed the identity of her sister to take her place on the Resolute, died whilst sacrificing herself to fight the robots. However, after her scarf is spotted aboard Jupiter 2, it’s possible that she did in fact survive.

Lost in Space season 3 cast: Who will appear?

We’re likely to see the Robinson family once again, which includes Maureen played by Molly Parker, the actress best known for her acclaimed performances in Deadwood and House of Cards, and John played by Toby Stephens, best known as the Bond villain in 2002’s Die Another Day.

The three children are played by Maxwell Jenkins (Sense8), Taylor Russell (Waves; Escape Room) and Mina Sundwall (Freeheld; Maggie’s Plan) – all of whom are likely to appear in season three.

As for Parker Posey (You’ve Got Mail), who gives a sinister turn as the evil June Harris in seasons one and two, it’s unknown whether she will appear as her character seemingly died at the end of last season, but June may still potentially be alive.

Stay tuned for any further cast announcements.

Lost in Space seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix.