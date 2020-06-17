How to watch DC’s Doom Patrol and when it arrives in the UK

The second season of DC superhero show Doom Patrol is set to make its way to the UK.

Doom Patrol, which focuses on a beloved group of characters from the DC universe – each of whom gained their powers in assorted nasty accidents – finally had its first season air in the UK almost a year after its American debut. Now the second season is making its way across the pond too.

When is Doom Patrol season 2 released?

Doom Patrol season one aired in the UK back in January 2020 on Starzplay – a subscription streaming service from American network Starz. (It was previously available on the DC Universe platform in the US.) Doom Patrol season 2 will similarly air on Starzplay on Thursday, 16th July.

Where can I watch Doom Patrol?

Starzplay can be accessed a number of ways; through the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels and Virgin Media. It costs £4.99 a month, while a 30 day free trial is also available.

And if you’re a binge-watcher you’re in luck – all the episodes of the show will be added at the same time.

If you’re looking on Netflix you won’t find the show as it’s created on the DC Universe streaming site in the US, so just like Titans it won’t air on rival sites like Netflix.

What is Doom Patrol about?

The series follows Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane, a superhero team who find that their leader, a mad scientist known simply as The Chief, has mysteriously gone missing.

Following this discovery, the group is tasked with a mission by none other than Cyborg – a mission that’s apparently impossible to turn down…

Despite the connection with fellow DC Universe show Titans (some characters appear in both shows), Doom Patrol is believed to be set in a different continuity to that series. Confusing, we know.

Season two picks up where we left the team. The official synopsis reads: The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

Who is in the Doom Patrol cast?

The cast is replete with a host of well-known faces, including former The Mummy star Brendan Fraser, who plays Robotman, and American Horror Story’s Matt Bomer who takes on the role of Negative Man.

They are joined in the main cast by April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men) as Elasti-Woman and Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, while Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars as Mr Nobody/Eric Morden.

And there’s even room in the cast for a former 007 – with Timothy Dalton, who played the iconic double agent in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, appearing in the series as The Chief/Dr Niles Caulder.

Potential new characters include Flex Mentallo. Showrunner Jeremy Carver has also said: “We’re going to see some other characters [from] over the years, such as Danny the Street. We’re going to see one of my more beloved characters, the Beard Hunter.”

What are people saying about Doom Patrol?

The show currently scores an impressive 96% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the site’s consensus claiming that the show works thanks to “a fully committed cast and the writing’s faith in weirdness.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there’s a Doom Patrol season two trailer.

You can watch the trailer for Doom Patrol season one below.

Will there be a third season of Doom Patrol?

No news yet, but we’ll update you when we know more.

Doom Patrol airs on Amazon Channel Starz on Thursday, 16th July.