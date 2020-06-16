Meet the cast of The Order season 2

Fantasy drama The Order is returning to Netflix this week for another season of witchcraft, werewolves and college work.

The upcoming season follows Jack and his fellow Knights, whose memories were wiped at the end of the last series, as they try to member their secret society and why the Order is out to get them.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of season two…

Jake Manley plays Jack Morton

Who is Jack? Jake Manley is reprising his role of Jack Morton – The Order’s protagonist who was once a member of both supernatural societies – the wizarding Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose and the werewolves’ Knights of Saint Christopher.

While, season one ended with Jack’s memory being wiped, from the trailer it seems as though Jack and his friends will begin to remember his grandfather’s death, the dark magic used by the Order and why its members wanted him to forget them.

Where have I seen Jake Manley before? Canadian actor Jake Manley starred as Brad in the NBC series Heroes Reborn before appearing in The Order. He also had roles in iZombie, Project Blue Book and American Gods. He recently starred alongside Bella Thorne in crime thriller Infamous and is set to act opposite Emma Roberts in Netflix romcom Holidate.

Sarah Grey plays Alyssa Drake

Who is Alyssa Drake? A member of secret society The Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, Alyssa was Jack’s love interest last series before wiping his memory during the series finale.

It seems as though season two will see Alyssa try to get close to Jack once again and convince him and his former Knights to join the Order as they could be powerful allies. That is until they figure out the truth about their memory loss and how they were previously members of the Order’s rival society.

Where have I seen Sarah Grey before? Canadian actress Sarah Grey has appeared in episodes of Almost Human, Bates Motel, iZombie and Legends of Tomorrow. She also played Amanda Clark in the 2017 Power Rangers movie.

Katharine Isabelle plays Vera Stone

Who is Vera Stone? Vera Stone is the Grand Magnus of the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, having taken over after the death of Edward Coventry – Jack’s estranged father – last season.

Season two will see her lead the Order and induct Jack, Randall, Lilith and Hamish into the secret society.

Where have I seen Katharine Isabelle before? Scream queen Katherine Isabelle rose to fame as Ginger Fitzgerald in horror film franchise Ginger Snaps. She has appeared in Hannibal, Psych, MacGyver and recently starred in Bad Times at the El Royale.

Adam DiMarco plays Randall Carpio

Who is Randall? A resident adviser at Belgrave University, Randall was a member of the Knights of Saint Christopher and a werewolf, before his memory was wiped at the end of season one.

Season two will see him join the Order and attempt to take the society down from the inside after recovering his memories.

Where have I seen Adam DiMarco before? Adam DiMarco has appeared in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the 2019 reboot of Charmed and The Magicians.

Devery Jacobs plays Lilith Bathory

Who is Lilith? Lilith is another member of the Knights of Saint Christopher whose memory was wiped. During season two, it looks as if she’ll be attempting to stop the apocalypse from happening along with the other Knights, however the trailer implies that something might happen to her in the process.

Where have I seen Devery Jacobs before? Devery Jacobs appeared as Lollipop in Mohawk Girls, Sam Blackcrow in American Gods and Sam Duchene in Cardinal.

Thomas Elms plays Hamish Duke

Who is Hamish? Hamish is the leader of the Knights – however his memory was wiped at the end of season one.

Where have I seen Thomas Elms before? Thomas Elms has appeared in Project Blue Book and is set to appear as Clive in Motherland: Fort Salem.

Louriza Tronco plays Gabrielle Dupres

Who is Gabrielle? Gabrielle is a member of The Order who played a big role in thwarting the Knights and wiping their memory. At the beginning of season two, it appears as though she has become Jack’s girlfriend.

Where have I seen Louriza Tronco before? Canadian actress and singer Louriza Tronco has appeared in Night of the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Supergirl and as the voice of Ashely Spinelli in Recess: Third Street.

Anesha Bailey as Nicole

Who is Nicole? Nicole appears to be a new character who becomes a love interest with Lilith during season two.

Where have I seen Anesha Bailey before? Anesha Bailey has appeared in several TV movies, including Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen and A Very Vintage Christmas.

