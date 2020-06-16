Accessibility Links

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 star Mayhem Miller: “It puts you through the wringer”

The drag queen also praised the family dynamics of the show, saying that drag has always been "family-based".

Mayhem Miller attends

Star of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 Mayhem Miller has praised the show’s family dynamic – but admits that the series “puts you through the wringer”.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly the drag queen, whose real name is Dequan Johnson, said that drag has always been “family-based” and that that was especially clear on the show.

“We need families to feel like we’re part of something,” she said. “Especially with this group of girls, a lot of us share so much in common, and we’ve all been through adversity and struggles.

“We all have our stories, and some of them intersect with each other. No matter what, we’re all family joined by this bond of going through a reality television show.”

And she added, “[It puts you] through the wringer. We all connect and bond in a special way. We will always be family and always be sisters, no matter what.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Miller’s costar Derrick Barry, who said, “We’re self-taught, we learn from each other, we have drag families that we’re part of, so we’re learning from each other.

“We didn’t major in this. Nobody taught us how to do anything in school when it comes to drag and branding your stuff.”

Miller, who originally appeared in season 10, and Barry, who was a contestant in season 8, are both starring in the fifth series of All Stars – which invites previous contestants from the hit show to compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

So far, the first two episodes of the series have been made available on Netflix in the UK – which further episodes being made available each Saturday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is available to stream on Netflix in the UK while US viewers can watch on VH1. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5

Mayhem Miller attends "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 10 Meet The Queens
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
