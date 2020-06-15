Fantasy series The Order returns to Netflix for a second season this week with more wizard-werewolf rivalry and secret society drama no doubt.

The show, which landed on Netflix in March 2019, follows Belgrave University student Jack Morton as he joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society that teaches magic.

Season one saw Jack (Jake Manley) uncover the society’s dark history, the secrets surrounding his mother’s death and the underground war between werewolves and the magic dark arts, but what’s in store for season two?

Here’s everything we know about The Order’s upcoming series….

When is The Order season 2 released?

Season two of The Order will be released Thursday 18th June 2020 on Netflix.

Where can I watch it?

The Order season two will be available to watch on Netflix. Season one is currently available on the platform.

A standard subscription for Netflix costs £8.99, but you can take a look at all subscriptions options here.

What happened last season?

Throughout season one, we saw Jack join the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose in order to avenge his mother’s death and take down his estranged father – the society’s leader Edward Coventry (Max Martini).

Upon learning about the Blue Rose’s use of dark magic, Jack joined rival group the Knights of Saint Christopher – a society made up of werewolves who aim to take down the Blue Rose.

We soon learned the reason behind Jack and his grandfather Pete ‘Pops’ Morton’s (Matt Frewer) contempt for Coventry – the warlock placed a love spell upon Jack’s mother and shortly after abandoned her without removing the spell, resulting in her suicide.

At the end of the season, Coventry seemingly kills Pops while Blue Rose member and Jack’s love interest Alyssa (Sarah Grey) wipes the memories of Jack and his fellow Knights – Randall, Lilith and Hamish.

What will happen in season 2?

With the first season ending with Jack forgetting all he’s discovered about the Order, the Knights, his grandfather’s death and even his own identity, the events of season two follow Jack as he attempts to piece the few memories he has back together again.

As Alyssa was the one who wiped Jack’s memory, we’ll see in the upcoming season how her guilt over what she’s done will manifest itself and whether she will rekindle her romance with Jack once he gets to know her again.

It’s also likely that we’ll see more rivalry between the wizarding Order and the werewolf-filled Knights as they battle each other across the Belgrave campus.

Another plot point which fans are desperate to uncover is whether Jack’s grandfather Pops is actually dead. We know that the Order possess powers of necromancy after Jack saw some of the society’s members messing about with the dark art in episode one, while in a later episode, Jack stole the necrophone which allowed him to speak to his mother beyond the grave.

In a magical show like The Order, resurrections can’t be ruled out.

The Order season 2 cast

Jake Manley will be reprising his role as Jack Morton, the show’s protagonist who joins both the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose and the Knights of Saint Christopher.

He’ll be starring alongside Sarah Grey, who plays his love interest and secret saboteur Alyssa Drake, Adam DiMarco (Randall Carpio), Devery Jacobs (Lilith Bathroy) and Thomas Elms (Hamish Duke).

It’s unclear whether Matt Frewer will return to play Pete ‘Pops’ Morton, as his character appeared to die last season, however, there’s a possibility that Jack’s grandfather could be reanimated through the use of dark magic.

Is there a trailer for season 2?

Netflix announced season two of The Order back in March 2019, and while a full trailer hasn’t been released, the streamer published a video announcing the renewal which shows Jack and his mystical friends pour a blue liquid onto a book, causing it to burst into flames. A potential clue for season two?

The Order season 2 will land on Netflix on Thursday 18th June.