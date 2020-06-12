Romantic drama Virgin River made a big splash on Netflix when it debuted last December, instantly finding a fanbase and getting renewed for a second season just two weeks later.

The series tells the story of Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe, who answers an advert to be a midwife in a remote California town, hoping it will be the perfect chance to escape painful memories she made in Los Angeles.

Of course, she soon discovers it’s not that easy to leave your past behind and begins a journey to truly healing herself, all the while getting to know some of Virgin River’s big personalities.

Here’s everything we know so far about Virgin River season two…

Is there going to be a Virgin River season 2 on Netflix?

Yes! Great news for fans of the show, as Netflix has announced that Virgin River has been renewed for a second ten-episode run that will continue to adapt the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr.

When is Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

We don’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but we do know that Virgin River season 2 had been intended for release in 2020.

It isn’t yet clear whether the show will face delays due to coronavirus, as some outlets report filming had wrapped before the disease became a global health crisis.

We’ll update this page with more news as it comes in about when we can expect the next episodes…

Who’s in the cast for Virgin River season 2?

It’s likely that many of the season one cast will reprise their roles, including Alexandra Breckenridge who stars as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife looking for a fresh start in the picturesque California town.

You can also expect to see more from Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins.

In June 2020, Deadline reported that Ben Hollingsworth would be returning as Dan Brady for season two and has been upgraded to series regular, meaning the deceptive former marine will likely have an expanded role going forward.

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 2?

At present there’s no trailer for the second run of the show.

