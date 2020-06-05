Next In Fashion axed by Netflix after one season

Accessibility Links

The style competition fronted by Alexa Chung and Queer Eye's Tan France will not return

Here’s some not so fab (five) news for you: Next In Fashion, the style show featuring Queer Eye star Tan France, has been cancelled by Netflix after one season.

The reality series, fronted by France and model-designer Alexa Chung, saw 18 budding fashion designers compete for a $250,000 prize and the opportunity to launch a clothing line with Net-a-Porter. At the end of the 10-episode season, South Korean designer Minju Kim was declared the show’s first (and now last) champion.

The show featured a variety of high-profile fashion names as guest judges including Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, “Dao”- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne and Tommy Hilfiger.

“We’re not doing a second a season,” France told Variety about the show. “But it was honestly one of the proudest things I’ve ever worked on. I love the show and Alexa so much. My focus is definitely on Queer Eye and moving forward with that.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Next In Fashion is the latest show to be axed by Netflix after only one season, joining AJ and the Queen, Astronomy Club, Messiah, Spinning Out and Soundtrack.

However, France fans can see the fashionista in season five of Queer Eye, which launches on Netflix today (5th June). The 10-episode season sees the Fab Five – Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and France – taking their makeover skills to Philadelphia.

As Netflix says, the gang will head to “the birthplace of the [United States], to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.”

As previously announced, Queer Eye season six has already been confirmed, with makeovers set to commence in Texas.

Queer Eye season five will be available to watch on Netflix from 5th June. Queer Eye Season 1, 2, 3, 4 and Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! are available to stream on Netflix.

You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.

