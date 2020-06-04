When is Sweet Magnolias season 2 on Netflix?

Sweet Magnolias season one ended on a huge cliffhanger, with fans clamouring to learn what’s happened to the central characters.

Series two hasn’t yet been confirmed, but there are plenty of questions left unanswered – and a potential character death to reckon with…

The Netflix drama, based on a popular series of novels by author Sheryll Woods, follows a trio of women who have been best friends since childhood: Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brook Elliott).

They live in the charming little town of Serenity in South Carolina, where they juggle relationships, family and careers – and in season season one, we see them working together to build a new spa business from scratch.

Will there be a season 2 of Sweet Magnolias?

No word from Netflix! But season one was only just released on Netflix on 19th May, so no need to panic about whether it’s been cancelled yet.

And we have some good news: there’s plenty more of the story to tell. There are actually 11 novels in the series so far, and season one only covers the first three of those original novels.

Author Sheryll Woods, who worked on the series alongside showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, director Norman Buckley and exec producer Daniel Paulson, has also confirmed she’s keen to bring more of Sweet Magnolia to the screen. Responding to a fan’s list of storylines they’d like to see resolved, Woods tweeted: “It might take TWO more seasons to get to everything you want. Or three. Or four.”

The cast are also hoping for a renewal. Heather Headley told The Sun : “I hope the world allows us to have a season two.” And Jamie Lynn-Spears (who plays Bill’s fiancée Noreen) added: “[The finale] leaves a lot of doors open, and hopefully we’ll have a season two to figure out where it all leads us because I would be so excited to see where Noreen goes in season two.”

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson also told the publication: “I would love to continue this story because I love the characters. I love our cast and crew.”

But nothing is a done deal, so the writers of Sweet Magnolias are urging fans to help make sure Netflix wants to renew the show, tweeting: “We don’t have a season two order from Netflix yet, but here’s what you can do…” To maximise its chances, they’re asking viewers to watch and rewatch the show in its first 30 days – and shout about it to everyone they can:

Thank you for all the love for @SweetMagnolias! It's so much fun to see everyone sharing their favorite lines and characters. And those cliffhangers, huh? ???? We don't have a Season 2 order from Netflix yet, but here's what you can do: — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) May 25, 2020

Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date

No news yet… watch this space! We’ll let you know as soon as we hear whether Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias, and (if so) when the new episodes will drop.

Sweet Magnolias season 1 ending: What happened?

**Spoiler alert!**

Season one gave us an unexpectedly emotional cliffhanger, so it pretty much has to come back for a second season.

In the final episode, Maddie’s ex (played by Chris Klein) was begging her to take him back when the couple received a terrible phone call. Their son Kyle (Logan Allen) had been in a car crash. The paramedics dragged him out of the wreckage alive, but viewers could see that there was someone else in the passenger seat… and we still don’t know who it was, or whether they survived.

Could it have been baseball coach Cal (Justin Bruening), Maddie’s new love interest, whom she had just accused of trying to lure her eldest son Ty away from college, and towards a career in baseball instead?

Joanna Garcia Swisher (Maddie) told UPI that she had been surprised by Maddie’s reactions by the end of season one: “That whole episode for me, those were big pills for me to swallow.

“If there’s a season two, Maddie will have to make up for those reactions,” she added. “If Maddie really is trusting again, maybe she would have given Cal an opportunity to explain himself. She really just shut him down.”

Sweet Magnolias is available to watch on Netflix in the UK