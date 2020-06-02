Accessibility Links

Who should be the focus of Tiger King season 2?

More Joe Exotic or is the real story elsewhere?

Tiger King Joe Exotic

It was the undisputed hit show of lockdown – even Prince William was talking about Tiger King.

So it’s no surprise that everyone is expecting a second season of the show to pop up on Netflix sometime soon. Especially as Nicholas Cage is preparing to play Joe Exotic in a new drama inspired by this extraordinary story.

But where would the next series take us?

Much like Making a Murderer‘s Steven Avery, there is a lot of interest in Joe Exotic even while he is behind bars. United States President Donald Trump even offered to look into his case to see if he could be pardoned. With lots of unseen footage still stocked up from the first series of Tiger King, it would be easy to continue focussing on the troubled zoo keeper as he protests his innocence.

But, in a move that would see Joe Exotic spitting feathers, some viewers suggest any second series should be about his nemesis, Carole Baskin, who has also achieved notoriety since the programme aired. She has recently taken control of Exotic’s zoo, after it was initially handed over to Jeff Lowe.

Tiger King: Carole and Howard Baskin

What about Doc Antle? He provided many shocking moments in the series, not least of all when former employee Barbara Fisher provided chilling testimony of how his zoo was run like a cult, and how the women there were treated, let alone the animals. Surely this story requires further scrutiny?

And then there’s head zookeeper Erik Cowie, who testified at Joe Exotic’s trial and still works at the zoo – well at least he did before Carole Baskin took over.

Of course these are just the stories we know about, and there are likely to be many other colourful characters in Joe Exotic’s orbit – perhaps there’s an even more amazing story waiting to be told for series two?

We would love to know what you think. Use the poll below to let us know what you would like to see from Tiger King season two.

Season one of Tiger King is available to watch now on Netflix.

All about Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness

Tiger King Joe Exotic
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
