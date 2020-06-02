How to watch This is Us season 4 in the UK

The popular US show This is Us has returned for a new fourth season, which initially aired in September last year. In the UK, the latest series is available to watch from Friday 5th May 2020.

The heart-warming family drama was a hit both in the US and UK, winning multiple awards for the show itself as well as for the acting.

If you’re excited to see what became of the extended family next, here’s how to watch This is Us and where.

Where can I watch This is Us in the UK?

From Friday 5th May 2020, the fourth season of This is Us will be available to stream on Amazon Prime. Those with an account will be able to access from this date as part of their subscription.

If you don’t already have an account, you can sign up to a trial to get access to the series and other Amazon Prime content free for 30 days.

What is This is Us about?

This is Us follows the life of a couple in the 1980s as they prepare to become parents and raise their family. Switching mainly between this timeline and the present day, we follow the lives of their three children from their 36th birthday and the twists and turns that all of their lives take as they face their individual challenges.

Initially, this is adopted brother Randall finding his birth father, Kevin’s decision to leave his acting career and Kate deciding to lose weight, spring-boarding into more complex personal discoveries and relationships as the multiple series develop.

The moving portrayal of the various family members over the years has proven popular with viewers, who continually tuned in to find out how the relationships and life endeavours of the characters play out across each series.

How many seasons are there of This is Us?

To date there are four seasons of This is Us, with the fourth available to watch on Amazon in the UK from early May 2020.

Who’s in the cast of This is Us?

The parents, Jack and Rebecca, are played by Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls, Rocky Balboa) and Mandy Moore respectively. Moore starred in the Princess Diaries and voiced Rapunzel in the animated film Tangled and the Tangled TV series.

Their son Randall is played by Sterling K. Brown, who also appeared in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Black Panther, winning various awards for all three roles. He has also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Frozen II.

The other son Kevin, one half of the biological twins born to Jack and Rebecca, is played by Justin Hartley who has had a number of roles in US soaps and television series. Twin sister Kate is played by Chrissy Metz and This is Us is her first major role.

