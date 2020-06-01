What’s new on Netflix in June 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon
June sees the return of Queer Eye, the finale of 13 Reasons Why and a new feature film from legendary director Spike Lee
Netflix has seen something of a boom since the beginning of lockdown, and with another month of staying at home on the horizon for many, the streaming platform’s schedule of new content is remaining as packed as ever.
June sees the return of some popular original series – with 13 Reasons Why coming to a close after its fourth season, Queer Eye‘s Fab Five reuniting for a long-awaited fifth series of the hit makeover show and Ryan Murphy’s comedy drama The Politician getting a second run.
And there’s also some exciting series making their debuts this month, including The Titan Games, a new sports competition series hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; Lenox Hill, a docuseries taking a look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at the titular hospital in New York City; and The Woods, a Polish language crime drama adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name.
As far as original feature films go, there’s Will Ferrell’s long-awaited Eurovision Song Contest: the Story of Fire Saga, plus the small matter of a new film from legendary director Spike Lee – his latest picture Da 5 Bloods, which tells the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader, arrives this month.
We also have a new stand-up special from irreverent American comedian Eric Andre to look forward to, as well as new action thriller titled The Last Days of American Crime, an anime feature called A Whisker Away and a documentary looking at the abuse suffered by members of the USA Gymnastics team, Athlete A.
Read on for our pick of the June list.
Monday 1st June
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown series 1-12 Show in which the late American chef and TV star travels the world celebrating international cuisine. Watch on Netflix
Dear My Friends season 1 Korean drama focusing on a group of characters in their twilight years. Watch on Netflix
44 Cats season 2 A second run for the Italian animated kids’ series about a group of musical cats. Watch on Netflix
Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons 1 and 2 Taking us back to the early days of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris. Watch on Netflix
March Comes in like a Lion season 1 Anime series focusing on a reclusive 17-year-old professional shogi player. Watch on Netflix
My Shy Boss season 1 Korean drama about a mysterious man known as “The Silent Monster who is the director of a top public relations agency. Watch on Netflix
The Real Housewives of Atlanta The first two seasons of the hit reality show. Watch on Netflix
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The first two seasons of the hit reality show. Watch on Netflix
Revolutionary Love season 1 Korean romantic comedy series about a narcissistic, carefree heir who gives up his wealth after meeting the girl of his dreams. Watch on Netflix
The Titan Games season 1 Dwayne Johnson leads contestants, who undergo various mental and physical tests, to become a “Titan”. Watch on Netflix
Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:
Tuesday 2nd June
The Addams Family The 2019 animated film about everyone’s favourite spooky family
Fuller House season 5b The very last run of episodes for the American sitcom
Wednesday 3rd June
Spelling the Dream Documentary chronicling the success of Indian American competitors at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Thursday 4th June
Baki season 2 A second series for the anime based on the manga Baki the Grappler
Friday 5th June
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom The most recent entry to the Jurassic Park franchise, featuring Chris Pratt and seeing Jeff Goldblum return to the series
The Last Days of American Crime Action thriller movie about two men and a woman who plan the heist of the century before a government-broadcast signal wipes out crime for ever
Queer Eye season 5 The fab five are back to improve the lives on a new batch of nominees – almost a year after series 4
This Gayflower couldn't hit land soon enough! ⚓️ Who's ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! #QE5 ✨????????

P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet ????????
P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet ???????? pic.twitter.com/sxls6HQDmM
— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 14, 2020
13 Reasons Why season 4 The hit teen drama focusing on mental health reaches its conclusion after four seasons
Wednesday 10th June
Lenox Hill season 1 Docuseries taking a look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at the titular hospital in New York City
Friday 12th June
Addicted to Life French documentary series that takes a look at some of the most extreme sports played across the world
Da 5 Bloods New film from Spike Lee that tells the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader
Dating Around season 2 Second outing for the dating show where singletons try to find love by going on multiple dates
F is for Family season 4 The animated comedy series returns – with Breaking Bad star Jonathan Banks joining the voice cast
Jo Koy: in His Elements The latest stand-up special from the Filipino-American comedian
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2 Second run for the animated comedy series
The Woods season 1 Polish language crime drama adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name
Sunday 14th June
Alexa & Katie part 4 Family sitcom about two teens who are starting high school, one of whom is battling cancer
Monday 15th June
Hereditary Ari Aster’s 2018 horror film about the haunting that is experienced by an American family, starring Toni Collette and Alex Wolff
Thursday 18th June
A Whisker Away Fantasy anime movie following a schoolgirl who has the ability to transform into a cat – and attempts to gain the attention of her crush
Friday 19th June
Father Soldier Son Documentary film that takes a look at a military family over a decade
The Politician season 2 Second run of the comedy drama from Ryan Murphy about a high school student who has known since he was seven years old that he is going to be the US president
The Sinner season 3 More from the dark anthology series that sees a police detective take on a different disturbing case in each season
Tuesday 23rd June
Eric André: Legalize Everything The latest stand-up special from the irreverent American comic
Wednesday 24th June
Athlete A Documentary that tells of the abuse suffered by young members of the USA gymnastics team, perpetrated by Larry Nassar – the team’s doctor
Friday 26th June
Eurovision Song Contest: the Story of Fire Saga Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in this comedy that pokes fun at the popular singing competition, as two Icelandic singers are given the chance to represent their country
Introducing Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams (aka Fire Saga) performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Yep. Coming 26 June.
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 16, 2020
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 2018 sequel to the hit musical featuring the songs of Abba starring Meryl Streep and Cher
Saturday 27th June
Dark season 3 Time is counting down to the start of the third and last cycle of the mind-boggling German-language series…
Tuesday 30th June
George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half The veteran stand-up comedian returns for his last special
