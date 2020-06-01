When is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series released on Disney+?

Avengers-adjacent superheroes Bucky Barnes (AKA The Winter Soldier) and Sam “Falcon” Wilson are to lead their own Disney+ TV show in 2020.

“In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie,” Stan said of shooting the series.

“In a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The mini-series is supposed to cost $150 million, which, for perspective, is massive.

The six-part series is being written by Malcolm Spellman (Empire), with Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) set to direct – and it’s expected to follow on from the events of Avengers: Endgame.

This means that the adventures of the newly-anointed Captain America (Falcon) are to begin on the Mickey Mouse Corp’s new streaming service, which is kind of a big deal.

The team was filming in Europe when covid-19 forced everything to shut down. Despite nearly finishing production in Prague work had to stop leaving little time to finish up season one. Now we know the series won’t be affected by the EU travel ban on US travellers as cast and crew are exempt, which is good news.

Here’s everything we know about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

What is Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s release date?

Although initially announced as launching in Autumn, Deadline first reported that the release date had been brought forward to August 2020.

That date was later confirmed by Disney boss Bob Iger at a shareholder meeting in February 2020, meaning that the show will officially be the first original Marvel series to launch on the platform.

Since then, the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on countries all over the world, prompting all filming on Marvel’s Disney+ shows to be halted. According to series star Sebastian Stan the series was a couple of weeks away from wrapping when filming was called off in Prague.

This could potentially delay the release of the series, but no official announcement has been made just yet.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are already in sync for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Who is in the cast of the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series?

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie will, of course, reprise their roles as the titular superheroes.

It has also been confirmed that Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Bruhl will return to the MCU as Zemo – the criminal mastermind who drove a wedge between Captain America and Iron Man –and that he’ll finally be sporting the character’s iconic purple mask from the comics. Check out this first-look image of him in action!

Baron Zemo's infamous masked look has now been fully revealed in this official new image from #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier!

Wyatt Russell is set to appear as USAgent, a Captain America copycat with a dark side, who can be glimpsed in new concept art in a familiar costume…

John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell) as Captain America in #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier

Emily Van Camp is also expected to reprise her role as Sharon Carter (Peggy’s Niece). We wonder if Peggy ever found out about that kiss Sharon and Steve shared…

In January 2020, it was announced that Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) would also be joining the cast, though details of what role he’ll be playing are yet to be released.

Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep, Cagney & Lacey, Alias) has also joined the cast, with speculation suggesting he could play Isaiah Bradley, the Black Captain America. In the comics, Bradley was the product of secret experiments on African-American soldiers, a storyline inspired by the very real Tuskegee syphilis studies.

What is the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series about?

First poster for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ series; Bucky Barnes has short hair again. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/JCDVQFLG3v — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) August 25, 2019

In Avengers: Endgame, after the dust had settled on the climactic battle with Thanos and his goons, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ventured back into the past to return the stolen Infinity Stones to their rightful place in time and space, and returned an elderly man, effectively ending his tenure as Captain America. He then handed his shield to Sam, presumably passing on the mantle of Captain America, too. But does he have what it takes to be America’s Ass?

The series is expected to follow on from Avengers: Endgame, so we should get some answers on that here.

As for Bucky, he’s no longer under the control of evil institution Hydra, and he’s now got a shiny new Vibranium arm courtesy of the good people of Wakanda. If he can get past the jealousy that his best pal chose Falcon as his successor, then these two could make a fine crime-fighting duo. Oh, and based on one concept art poster, he’s had a haircut…

Given the prominence of Captain America’s shield in the official logo, it seems likely that the series will continue to explore the character’s legacy, and it could be that both Sam and Bucky will vie for the position of the new Cap.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said of his man out of time while attending an Italy convention.

“So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone… I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character.”

Could Sharon Carter be a love interest for either superhero? And what will bring Zemo back to villainy? We’ll have to wait and see…but we do know which Marvel movie the new series will most resemble.

“What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was,” Stan said in an interview.

Which was one of my favourite experiences that I’ve ever had, period.”

Mackie also says to expect a movie-style series. “We’re shooting it exactly like a movie,” he told Variety. “Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, ‘I’ve never worked on a TV show like this.’ The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie.”

Who is writing the Falcon/Winter Soldier TV series?

A couple of writers have been mentioned in connection with the new show. First off, Variety reported the involvement of Malcolm Spellman, who is best known for working on hit Fox series Empire.

The second name, revealed by The Wrap, is the more intriguing of the two – Derek Kolstad, who is the creator of the John Wick franchise. The most recent film in the series, Chapter 3 – Parabellum, has been a critical and box office hit with a fourth John Wick film already green-lit.

Is there a trailer?

Sort of. Marvel Studios released a trailer for its upcoming Disney+ Marvel shows, including WandaVision and Loki. It features glimpses of Sam Wilson training with Captain America’s legendary shield and a glimpse at Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo.