Will there be a season 4 of Elite on Netflix?

Elite has been a huge hit for Netflix ever since it debuted in October 2018. The Spanish-language show follows a group of high school teenagers from wealthy families who attend the fictional private school, Las Encinas.

As the show progresses, the characters are forced to grow up before their time as they struggle to battle with love triangles, drug problems… and even a grisly murder or two.

Is there going to be a 4th season of Elite on Netflix?

Yes!

On 22nd May 2020, Netflix officially announced the fourth season of Elite with this video:

Season three arrived on Netflix on 13th March 2020, and in May the cast revealed that they’d just received the scripts for season four – telling fans “they look so good” and “I wish I could see your faces when you watch it.”

When is Elite season 4 going to be released?

If the show follows the release pattern of seasons two and three, we’d expect season four to debut around March 2021.

However, with Spain still heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen exactly when filming can begin on the new season.

In the season four announcement video, Arón Piper says: “We’re looking forward to getting back to work,” while Claudia Salas adds: “We are looking forward to seeing you all soon.”

Who’s in the cast for Elite season 4?

At present no official cast list has been released for the fourth season of the show.

However, the announcement video includes appearances from Georgina Amorós (who plays Cayetana), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (who plays Omar).

But several key actors are not featured in the video, which could indicate that we won’t be seeing any more of Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Ester Expósito (Carla) and Danna Paola (Lu).

Is there a trailer for Elite season 4?

Not yet!