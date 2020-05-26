Amazon’s teen spy Alex Rider will be “grittier” than the books

Alex Rider is a character beloved by teenagers (and grown-up teenagers) all over the world – so it comes as no surprise that the latest actor to take on the iconic role might be feeling the pressure.

Advertisement

Otto Tarrant, who plays the teen spy in Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming adaptation of the bestselling book series, has admitted that he “definitely” feels some nerves about bringing such a popular character to life – but that he’s also seeking to move the character on from the book version.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said, “Yeah of course, definitely [feeling the pressure], but I approach every day the same and try and give my best job each day, and try and be as honest as I can onscreen, and to the character.”

Asked what his version of Alex will be like in the TV series, he said, “I think we’re still finding out that, I don’t think – I haven’t stuck to the books in terms of my inspiration, I’ve more seen it as my exploration of this character really. I know how iconic the books are, so I’ve really tried to take that character and maybe bring my own little take on it, without taking away the core elements of what Alex is.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking about the differences between his Alex and the book’s version, he added: “I think what we’ve explored in the series is much more of an emotional journey, and I think yeah you could say he’s more of an outsider, he’s not the most confident with girls, he’s not the most smooth talker, he’s not even the best spy, and I think that’s what’s quite interesting, you’re gonna watch someone become a man from a boy.”

Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones), who plays Alex’s best friend Tom in the series, added, “It’s got a grittier touch to it than the books did. We’ve taken the source material and we’ve gone, ‘How can we make this enjoyable not just for kids, not just for teens?’, [we’re] making a relevant TV show for anyone.”

Viewers keen to see how Farrant’s Alex Rider will differ from the book version don’t have long to wait – the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Thursday 4th June, with all eight episodes available for UK Prime members to stream.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide