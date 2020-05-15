When to expect You season 3 on Netflix – plus cast, latest news and where we left things

Over the course of its first two seasons, You has established itself as one of Netflix’s most addictive dramas – with viewers captivated by the many twists and turns as Joe’s obsessive behaviour becomes increasingly erratic.

Here’s everything you need to know about season three which has already been confirmed.

What is You season 3’s Netflix release date?

You was officially renewed for a third season in January 2020 – not long after the second series had debuted on Netflix.

The third run – which will consist of another 10 episodes – was originally set to stream in 2021, but it’s unclear at this stage what effect the coronavirus lockdown has had on the potential release date.

Of course, given that production around the world has been shut down as a result of the pandemic, it seems likely that You will join the long list of films and TV shows to be met with delays – we’ll give you more information as we get it.

Breaking: You will return for a third season. As in, the show. Called You. Not *you*. You know? — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 14, 2020

What will happen in You season 3?

You follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who develops dangerous obsessions with young women – in the first season, aspiring writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and in the second, aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti)

**WARNING: contains spoilers for You season two**

You season two had quite the surprise ending – while Caroline Kepnes’s second novel Hidden Bodies reveals that Joe’s girlfriend Love has a dark side, the TV series had her go as far as murder both Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers).

Season three looks to see the murderous couple come to terms with this revelation – as well as a certain shock pregnancy. The show seems to hint that Joe and Love will attempt to become a happy family unit, though we’re sure some killing is going to get in the way eventually…

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Lead actor Badgley let slip that a third season was likely during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While discussing Love’s shocking actions during the season two finale, Badgley said “She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!”

When pressed further on a third season, he said: “Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?”

Meanwhile Showrunner Patrick Gamble told Entertainment Weekly, “The stakes are pretty high. I have so many questions about Love’s mother who’s incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, like how much she really knows about her children.

“We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”

And co-creator and executive producer Sera Gamble has hinted that the third run could see an even more exciting storyline, telling Cosmopolitan UK, “I will say that we have an idea for season three that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer’s] room everyday.”

Both seasons one and two were based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, but her third book is yet to be released. It is unknown it will adapt elements of the unreleased novel, or if the show will forge its own path.

Who is in the cast of You season 3?

The only confirmed cast members so far are Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn.

We can take a stab at guessing some other stars which might return though – Love’s brother Forty Quinn (James Scully) could still play a part, Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor), whose identity Joe stole in season 3 could make an appearance, and there’s also every chance Love’s friends Lucy (Marielle Scott), Sunrise (Melanie Field) and Gabe (Charlie Barnett) will still play a part.

There’s also the possibility of a return for Ellie Alves, with actor Jenna Ortega having told Insider, “I don’t think her storyline has fully run its course and I say this because the writers have been so brilliant in the way that they left so many possibilities open.”

Some characters definitely won’t be involved next time out though – having met something of a grisly end in series 2 – for example Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers) who were both murdered by Love.

