When is Just Beyond coming to Disney Plus?

Another new Disney Plus original is set to make its way to the streaming service, with Just Beyond – a new series based on the graphic novels by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine – newly greenlit by the House of Mouse.

Advertisement

Created by Seth Grahame-Smith, Just Beyond is set to be a horror/comedy anthology in the realm of The Twilight Zone, following a number of different characters and stories in each episode.

“I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” said Seth Grahame-Smith.

“I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney Plus has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

When is Just Beyond released on Disney Plus?

Apparently the series is expected to arrive in Autumn 2021 on Disney+, though it could be a little longer and given the worldwide production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The series is set to have eight episodes, and will presumably have a varied cast from episode-to-episode. According to Disney, a writers’ room is currently being assembled.

What is Just Beyond?

A child-friendly horror anthology series, Just Beyond is likely to take its lead from Stine’s graphic novel stories. These have included schoolkids swept to a terrifying realm beyond the boiler room and a camping trip that goes a little Invasion of the Bodysnatchers.

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” said author Stine.

“It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels.

“Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I’m so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

Is there a trailer for Just Beyond?

No, obviously not…it hasn’t been filmed yet…or written. Didn’t you read the entries above?

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney Plus now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.