Best TV shows to watch on Sky Box Sets right now

Admit it. You really don’t mind how lockdown life has changed your TV habits, do you? We get it: with more time spent indoors there’s opportunity to delve into the best boxsets from our current golden age of TV, guilt-free.

And while streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime serve subscribers plenty of binge-able shows, some of the best and critically-acclaimed series can also be found on Sky Box Sets, available to Sky customers online, On Demand and through the Sky Go app.

Which boxset should you crack open first? Here are our top picks.

Chernobyl

Horrifying, heart-wrenching and quite simply one of the best dramas produced in recent years, Chernobyl dramatizes the 1986 Ukrainian nuclear disaster and its aftermath at the titular power station.

Visually-stunning as it is gripping, its mesmerising ensemble cast including Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson, Jessie Buckley and Paul Ritter guide viewers through the tragedy – and the incompetence and Soviet culture of denial that caused it. Truly unflinching and unforgettable TV. Watch Chernobyl on Sky Box Sets.

Westworld

A stylish and smart exploration into the humanity of AI, Westworld takes viewers to a colossally-vast Old West theme park where wealthy guests indulge their darkest desires thanks to a host of life-perfect automatons.

If that dystopian premise doesn’t draw you in, its stars will. As well as boasting the likes of Thandie Newton (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Anthony Hopkins (Silence of the Lambs) and Ed Harris (Apollo 13), all three seasons are helmed by Jonathan Nolan, writer of The Dark Knight and Interstellar.

You can watch Westworld now with a 7-day free trial NOW TV Entertainment pass or on Sky box sets.

Game of Thrones

Sure, its eighth and final season divided fans and critics alike. But there’s no denying this fantasy epic – a story of seven warring kingdoms, based on the books by George RR Martin – was the world’s number one show for a reason. Not only does it create a fully-realised medieval world still unmatched in TV drama, but Thrones combines this with elegant storytelling and meticulously-plotted character arcs.

Throw in standout performances from the likes of Sean Bean, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey and you’ve got a show that will be fondly remembered for decades to come.

You can watch Game of Thrones now with a 7-day free trial NOW TV Entertainment pass or on Sky box sets.

True Detective

On the face of it, it may look like just another anthology crime drama, each season following different detectives solving a heinous crime. But there’s nothing by-the-numbers about True Detective.

Alongside pitch-perfect scripts and stories spanning decades, its A-list cast serve up jaw-droppingly good performances – season one’s Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, in particular. Despite a misguided dramatic turn from Vince Vaughn (yes, that Vince Vaughn from Dodgeball) in season two, True Detective is nothing but an acting masterclass.

You can watch True Detective now with a 7-day free trial NOW TV Entertainment pass or on Sky box sets.

The Sopranos

It’s hard to understate the importance of The Sopranos when it first aired in 1999. This expertly-crafted, well-acted character-led series showed what TV was capable of, turning the idiot box into an art form.

The late James Gandolfini undeniably played a huge part in this, his role as therapy-seeking New Jersey crime boss Anthony Soprano anchoring the drama’s moving and darkly comical tone. However, the writing is the real hero, gifting audiences sharp dialogue and thought-provoking, surprising and compelling storytelling simply not seen before or since.

You can watch The Sopranos now with a 7-day free trial NOW TV Entertainment pass or on Sky box sets.

The Walking Dead

If you’re looking for a lengthy binge, here’s the show for you. Now in its 10th season, The Walking Dead envisions an Earth torn apart by a zombie apocalypse, the few of humanity’s survivors under constant threat of attack. It’s this world small-town sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes from a coma to find, his family nowhere to be seen. And, as he soon discovers, it’s not the zombies (or “walkers”) that are the only threat: other survivors are just as deadly.

You can watch The Walking Dead now with on Sky box sets.

The Wire

Rightly touted as a masterpiece of TV storytelling by most critics, The Wire tells a multi-layered tale of crime from the perspectives of law-breakers and police in modern Baltimore. Each ambitious series unfolds slowly, opening up a screen novel for viewers that climaxes in some of the most nail-biting scenes ever aired. Matched with stellar performances from Idris Elba, Dominic West and Michael K Williams, all five seasons are a must-watch for any TV viewer.

You can watch The Wire now with a 7-day free trial NOW TV Entertainment pass or on Sky box sets.

Dexter

We can pretty much all agree killers aren’t the nicest people. But what about a killer than only kills serial killers – could they ever be a good person? That’s the question posed by this crime drama that sees Michael C Hall play police blood splatter analyst by day and murderer of murderers by night. Compelling, elegant, yet unforgivingly campy at times, Dexter is both chillingly grotesque and darkly hilarious.

You can watch The Wire now with a 7-day free trial NOW TV Entertainment pass or on Sky box sets.

