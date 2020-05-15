Accessibility Links

  4. 13 Reasons Why boss teases ‘unexpected’ journey for one character in season 4

13 Reasons Why boss teases ‘unexpected’ journey for one character in season 4

Showrunner Brian Yorkey also opened up about the show's "supersized" final episode

13 Reasons Why

Will Winston uncover the truth about the gang’s cover-up? Will Bryce make a shock return? And what exactly will everyone do after they graduate? Those are the mysteries central to the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, questions that will push all its main characters into unexpected avenues.

In particular: Zach Dempsey, the ex-boyfriend of Hannah Baker, played by Ross Butler. That’s according to showrunner Brian Yorkey show recently dropped some intriguing hints about the jock.

Zach actor Ross Butler
Zach Dempsey actor Ross Butler

“I will say that in season 4 we take Zach places that I had not expected until we really got into the room and delved into his story,” Yorkey told EW about the show’s writing process.

“We took Zach some really interesting places and I’ve always loved that character and I love Ross Butler, so that was a lot of fun and a challenge and also a wonderful collaboration and I think it’s going to be cool to watch.”

Yorkey also opened up about the pressure of ending the Netflix series, revealing he turned to other hit shows for guidance.

“I read every review of the end of The Sopranos, of Lost, of How I Met Your Mother, of Breaking Bad, of Gossip Girl, all those shows that got planned endings,” he said.

“I rewatched maybe a dozen finales, and then I was like, ‘Okay, I’m setting it aside and writing the show and we’ll see where it ends and we’ll try to end it as we began it.’”

Speaking about the finale, Yorker also said fans can expect a lengthier instalment. “I’m incredibly proud of our finale episode. I think it’s very special and it’s also supersized,” he said.

“It’s a supersized finale, so even if people aren’t super happy with the ending, at least they can’t say we were stingy.”

But viewers shouldn’t get too excited: the final season of the show will be shorter than usual, consisting of only 10 episodes instead of the customary 13.

A recent teaser for the series revealed episodes will feature Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen), Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla), Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis), Brandon Flynn (Justin Foley) and Ross Butler (Zach Dempsey).

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why lands on Netflix on Friday 5th June. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

All about 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
