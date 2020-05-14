Riverdale season 5: When will it be released? What might happen?

Season four of Riverdale ended abruptly, after the coronavirus pandemic postponed filming on the last few episodes, cutting the season short.

Now fans are desperate to know whether there will be a fallout after an illicit kiss between two main characters – and what the long-anticipated prom episode will mean for the cast.

Read on for everything you need to know about Riverdale season five…

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Riverdale season four*

Will there be a Riverdale season 5? When will it be released?

Yes! The CW announced in January 2020 that it had ordered fifth season of Riverdale – its noir-ish, frequently outlandish teen drama series based on the long-running Archie Comics.

The show was originally expected to premiere in October 2020, following the transmission pattern of seasons two-four – but the coronavirus pandemic may have thrown a spanner in the works. We’ll keep this page updated.

The CW is also set to launch Riverdale’s first spin-off, Katy Keene, which follows “the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (played by Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City.”

Katy Keene’s official synopsis continues: “This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.”

This might only be the beginning of an expansion for the Riverdale universe – though CW president Mark Pedowitz insisted in August 2019 that there are currently no more spin-offs in development, he said the network is “always open when Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale showrunner] comes in and talks about other Riverdale characters”.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Pedowitz also named Riverdale as one of three shows – along with light-hearted crime series In The Dark and sports drama All American – that now defined the network. “We transitioned from a female-skewing network in 2010, ’11 and ’12 to more male-focused with Supernatural and now we’ve shifted back a bit with Riverdale, All American and In the Dark to something different.”

Who’s in the cast of Riverdale season 5?

While details of the next season’s cast have not yet been announced, what we do know is that Jughead’s dad, F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich), will not be making a return.

As he revealed to TV Line, Ulrich has decided to “move on to explore other creative opportunities”. (He is about to star alongside Tom Hanks in new film Bios.)

Another character who will also be missing from next season is Veronica’s mother, Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols).

Why was Riverdale season 4 cut short, and how will it impact season 5?

Riverdale season four ended on 19 episodes – instead of the expected 22 – because the coronavirus halted production on the show, cutting the season short.

This meant that a key prom episode, originally due to air as episode 20 in season four, will now kick things off for season five, as the high schoolers don their glad-rags and buckle up for some serious drama.

“When it became clear that we weren’t gonna be able to finish the season, the first thing I kind of did was look at episode 20 to see if we could cobble together an episode from that,” show runner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly.

“Though we actually shot the prom, where a lot of dramatic stuff happened, there were so many emotional scenes with Archie and Veronica and Jughead and Betty that it felt like we just couldn’t quite do it.”

Aguirre-Sacasa’s comments hint at a possible reckoning for the ‘love square’ between the central four characters, Betty, Veronica, Archie and Jughead, after Archie and Betty shared a kiss – cheating on their respective partners – during season four, episode 17.

“We haven’t heard or seen the last of the song that Archie wrote for Betty [during season four, episode 18], and right at this moment where they should be celebrating everything, a lot happens,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “It’s pretty dramatic what happens at prom with Varchie.”

Could this be the end of Archie and Veronica as a couple? Will Jughead also break things off with longtime girlfriend, Betty – or will Archie’s song reignite her old feelings for him, making her the one to betray Jughead?

And what will this all mean long-term for the Riverdale teen residents as they graduate high school and head off to college?

Riverdale writer Ted Sullivan also revealed in a tweet that season four was due to include a “heavy” episode focussing on Toni (Vanessa Morgan), which some fans are guessing will focus on her past sexual assault.

The pandemic derailed production & there was a heavy Toni ep coming up. We'll still do it, but you'll have to now wait for S5 instead of S4. S4 is unfortunately now shorter, ending w 419 (which I wrote with James DeWille & directed by @madchenamick). But it has a fun cliffhanger! — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) April 18, 2020

This episode will now also be postponed to form part of season five.

