When is season 5 of Queer Eye on? Everything you need to know about the Netflix show

Netflix announced they were renewing Queer Eye for a fifth and sixth series earlier in 2020 – and we couldn’t be more pleased.

The show – which follows the so-called “Fab Five” as they revamp every corner of somebody’s life, from fashion and grooming to diet, culture and design – is currently being filmed in a brand new state.

So when will it be on? And where are the fashionable quintet heading to this series?

When is it on?

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski confirmed on his Instagram the show will be returning for season five on June 5th.

It follows season five which was also set in Philadelphia.

We normally haven’t had long to wait between seasons but on account of the coronavirus pandemic, we could expect to wait a little longer than normal for season six, which has already been confirmed.

What location are the Fab Five heading to this time?

Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski will remain in Philadelphia for season five.

They will head to Texas for series six.

The news was revealed on the official Instagram page.

Sharing a group shot of the Fab Five along with some individual shots, they wrote: “Grab a Texas-sized box of tissues y’all because the Fab 5 just arrived in the Lone Star State to film Queer Eye Season 6! ????????(oh and P.S. Queer Eye Season 5 is coming real soon✨)”

Who are the Fab Five?

Jonathan Van Ness

Hairdresser, podcaster and TV personality Jonathan is known for his eclectic style.

Apart from grooming people on Queer Eye, fans might recognise him from his parody web series “Gay of Thrones” where he breaks down Game of Thrones episodes in the most hilarious fashion.

Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski is a Canadian television personality, actor, chef and model. He is best known for his food and wine expertise, which he shares with clients on the show.

Tan France

Tanveer Wasim “Tan” France is an English fashion designer, television personality, and author. He became the first openly gay, South Asian man on television, and the only out gay Muslim man on western television as fashion expert on Queer Eye. He’s also the face of Netflix’s Next in Fashion.

He helps the men and women taking part in the makeover process with a complete wardrobe transformation.

Bobby Berk

An interior designer by profession, Bobby helps transform the homes in a way that reflects the personalities of the people participating in the makeover process.

Karamo Brown

Karamo is an American television host, reality television personality, author, and activist.

He began his career in 2004 on the MTV reality show The Real World: Philadelphia, becoming the first openly gay black man on a reality show.

These days, he spends his time sharing his wisdom on the Netflix show as a culture expert offering personal branding and career advice.

When did Queer Eye start?

The series made its Netflix debut in 2018 and, since then, has seen the group travel to Georgia, Missouri, Kansas and Tokyo among other places.

The show revolves around the five gay men travelling to different communities in the US and around the world to help men and women who’ve been nominated by their friends and family to receive help with their homes, fashion, grooming regime and other elements of their lives.

Along with helping with aesthetic elements, the Fab Five also offer emotional support as well as a much-needed boost in self-confidence.

Queer Eye Season 1, 2, 3, 4 and Queer Eye: We're in Japan! are available to stream on Netflix.