When is documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich on Netflix?

Netflix is releasing an investigative documentary about disgraced financier and convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, who died last year before charges of sex trafficking could be formally pursued.

Read on for everything you need to know about the four-parter Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

When is Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich on Netflix?

The four-part documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will be available to watch on Netflix from 27th May 2020.

What is Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich about?

Executive produced by Academy Award nominee Joe Berlinger (the creator of Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), the show is a deep dive into the life of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile who was arrested in 2019 for sex trafficking charges, and died later that same year inside his prison cell.

The producers speak to “women around the world” who allege that they were abused by Epstein and his close circle.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “In the new documentary, women around the world recount the abuse they survived at the hands of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who collected famous friends and powerful enablers until his 2019 arrest.”

The documentary also looks set to investigate allegations and rumours that Epstein did not die by suicide, but was murdered due to his high-profile connections.

Is there a trailer for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich?

Yes, you can watch the trailer here.

Trigger warning: The footage includes discussion of paedophilia and interviews with survivors, in addition to the now infamous photograph of Prince Andrew alongside an alleged child sex trafficking victim, Virginia Roberts (Epstein reportedly took the photograph).

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will be available to watch on Netflix from 27th May 2020.