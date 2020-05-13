Will there be a Dead to Me season 3 on Netflix? Possible release date and news

Dead to Me has returned for another highly addictive series of twists, turns and very dark comedy – and given the show’s highly bingeable nature, it’s likely many viewers will whiz through the episodes in next to no time.

With that in mind, the question on everyone’s lips is when Judy and Jen will return for another run – here’s everything we know about a possible further series so far…

Will there be a Dead to Me season 3?

As thing stand we have no confirmation of another season, but if the reaction to season two is anywhere near as enthusiastic as was the case for the first run – and so far that seems to be the case – then we’re willing to bet that a third season could very well be on the cards.

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Liz Feldman spoke about the odds of getting a third season: “I’m reasonably hopeful and I’m optimistic about it. I love telling the story of Jen and Judy. My fingers and everything are crossed.”

The second series ended on another shocking cliffhanger, so fans will be hoping that a third season is confirmed sooner rather than later.

Feldman added: “I pitched them this ending and they seemed really delighted by it. They never said, ‘You might wanna wrap it up.’ We sort of just balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that next season. Also, I didn’t want to wrap a bow on it and give them a reason maybe to end it there.”

As soon as we hear anything official, we’ll update this page accordingly.

Dead to Me season 3 release date

Of course, given that a third season is not yet a guarantee, there are no official return date as yet – so we’ll have to rely on a bit of educated guesswork instead.

There was almost exactly a year between the first season debuting and the arrival of the second run, so under normal circumstances it would be safe to assume that there would be a similar gap before a third instalment.

However, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, everything is naturally taking a bit longer than usual – with filming a no-go for most of the TV and film industry, so it’s probable that we might have to wait rather more than a year this time out.

That’s not certain, though – and if we do get wind of any more concrete news we’ll let you know straight away.

What will happen in Dead to Me season 3?

As was the case in the first series, Dead to Me season 2 ended with something of a cliffhanger – with Judy and Jen finding themselves in a car crash after a collision with Ben, leaving viewers with no idea of whether it was deliberate or accidental.

Jen looks particularly badly injured by the incident, left murmuring in the wreckage in the final scene.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked whether this indicates that she’ll be alright, creator Liz Feldman cryptically said: “I don’t know that it means that.”

This could well form the basis for a third series if one is commissioned by Netflix, while we can also expect to see more of Jen’s son Charlie, who ends season two knowing far more about Jen and Judy’s murderous activities than he was supposed to…

Dead to Me season 3 cast

Given they are very much right at the heart of the series, it seems unlikely the show could continue without Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini – and so we can pretty much bank on them leading the cast of a potential third run.

We’d expect much of the supporting cast to return as well – especially James Marsden in his new role as Ben – while some new faces could also join. As usual, we’ll let you know more as we get it…

Dead to Me season 3 trailer

Again, at this early stage, there’s no trailer for Dead to Me’s third season – however, we can make an educated guess at when one might land.

The trailer for the first season dropped on 1st April 2019, a little over a month before the show’s 3rd May launch, and we similarly got a first look teaser for season two (see below) on 10th April 2020, around a month ahead of the show’s 8th May comeback.

If filming is able to proceed uninhibited, then look out for the first footage from season three in early April 2021, ahead of a May 2021 release.

