When is The Last Kingdom season five on Netflix?

Season four of The Last Kingdom is finally here, bringing with it more shocking character deaths and devious scheming over the future of Wessex.

Uhtred has once again seen off an existential threat to the Saxons, but that doesn’t mean his work is done.

Inevitably, viking warriors will continue to arrive from overseas, while certain people in the royal household threaten Wessex from within.

Here’s everything we know about The Last Kingdom season five, which fans will be hoping comes to Netflix sooner rather than later.

Who will be in the cast of The Last Kingdom season 5?

There are no confirmed details about who would return for a fifth season, but there are certain The Last Kingdom cast members that seem very likely indeed…

Chief among them is Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred, the main character of the series with plenty of unfinished business. In season four, he attempted to reclaim his ancestral lands, but the mission went catastrophically wrong and cost the life of a dear friend. There’s no doubt that he will want to avenge that death, while taking back his homeland once and for all.

Emily Cox is also likely to reprise her role as Uhtred’s childhood friend turned nemesis Brida, who we last saw giving birth alone in the woods. She’s been a huge part of The Last Kingdom from the beginning and fans will be keen to see what the next chapter of her life looks like.

Mark Rowley, Ewan Mitchell and Arnas Fedaravičius have become real fan favourites as Uhtred’s loyal allies, who will hopefully be staying by his side for adventures to come.

Over at the viking camp, Haesten (Jeppe Beck Laursen) is still alive against all odds, while Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurðarson) has partnered up with Uhtred’s daughter, Stiorra. It seems as if the story of both characters is far from over…

Season four left the Saxon royals in a state of turmoil, so expect to see more of Timothy Innes as King Edward, Millie Brady as Lady Aethelflaed and (possibly) Eliza Butterworth as Lady Aelswith – more on that below…

When is The Last Kingdom season five on Netflix?

It is yet to be confirmed whether The Last Kingdom will be returning for a fifth season on Netflix. The streaming service will come to a decision soon based on the popularity of the latest episodes.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at our live The Last Kingdom Q&A, executive producer Nigel Marchant said: “We’re very hopeful, we’d love to do a season five. I think all of us want to tell a story and it’s always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it.”

We’ll update this page with new information about season five as it comes in.

How many episodes will season five have and what could happen?

If season five were to get the green light, it would likely consist of another ten episodes on Netflix.

Each season of The Last Kingdom loosely adapts two books from Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories. So, season five would likely be based on Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer, which are partly inspired by real events in early British history.

That said, don’t expect The Last Kingdom to follow those novels to the letter, as the Netflix series has been known to have major differences from the books.

Executive producer Nigel Marchant told RadioTimes.com: “I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens, and also does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what’s his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together? So, we’d love to carry on.”

One of the biggest plot threads left hanging at the end of this season is whether Aelswith survives her poisoning at the hands of Aethelhelm.

Eliza Butterworth, who has played Aelswith since season one, spoke to RadioTimes.com about whether her character could pull through.

She said: “It was really exciting to play her in those more sensitive sides, not only emotionally but also now physically, we really see her completely unravelling and becoming so weak. And those around her feeling complete and utter sympathy and realising that they do need her around. It’s quite sad to maybe see her go, so we don’t know. We don’t know…”

There are also plenty more stories to tell with Uhtred’s children, Young Uhtred and Stiorra, the latter having just been partnered to a viking warrior in a bid for peace.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.