Lin-Manuel Miranda announces Hamilton movie coming to Disney Plus in July

The film of the award-winning musical Hamilton will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus from Friday 3rd July.

The show’s creator and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the news via Twitter this afternoon, writing: “It’s only a matter of time…Our Hamilton film.”

Disney Plus will release a filmed version of Hamilton’s original broadway production, starring Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Renée Elise Goldberry as Angelica Schuyler in addition to other members of the original US cast.

It’s only a matter of time… Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

Other musical heavyweights appearing in the performance include Leslie Odom Jr, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson.

The film, directed by Tommy Kail, uses the “art of live capture”, which gives viewers “the best seat in the house”.

Disney Plus moved the film’s release to an earlier date, with Miranda hinting the streamer did so due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney Plus for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down,” he said.

Hamilton, which made its Broadway debut in 2015, won 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy the following year, while its West End production went on to win seven Olivier Award in 2018.

Hamilton the film will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday 3rd July.