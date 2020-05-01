New on Disney Plus May 2020 – every new film and show release this month

One of the main upsides of lockdown living: indulging in boxset binges guilt-free. Or more specifically, bingeing on Disney Plus boxsets, be it Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum or much-underrated animation series Gravity Falls (seriously, try it).

Friday 1st May

Prop Culture (new series)

From Jack Sparrow’s iconic attire, to the huge bugs of Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, props and costumes have been central to Disney’s most beloved films. At least, that’s film historian Dan Lanigan’s theory.

Through eight episodes, he’ll delve into the Disney Archives to recover lost artefacts. Among the films featured include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie and Tron.

The Mandalorian (season one finale)

The critically-acclaimed Star Wars series finishes with a suitably massive final episode. But don’t worry, though, a second season of the show is on its way.

Monday 4th May (Star Wars Day)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Launching this Star Wars Day (May 4th be with you) is this behind-the-scenes look at Disney Plus’ most successful series, The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by showrunner Jon Favreau.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (final episode)

After seven seasons, the critically-acclaimed animated series comes to a close with a suitably bittersweet ending: after capturing Darth Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka’s journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when the infamous Order 66 is declared.

Friday 8th May

Friday May 15th

It’s A Dog Life With Bill Farmer

Bill Farmer. You might not recognise the name, but you will his voice: the actor has played Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years. Although normally making his shows in a recording booth, Farmer steps in front of the camera for this series focusing on men’s greatest friends.

Friday May 22nd

The Big Fib

Think you could spot a fib better than a kid? Almost certainly. But that hasn’t stopped Disney making a show about it anyway. Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and her robot sidekick C.L.I.V.E., each episode of this comedy game show sees two grown-ups claim to be an expert on a topic – with only one of them telling the truth. It’s up to one child contestant to work out who’s fibbing.

Just think Who’s Line is It anyway – with Rob Brydon replaced by a robot.

Friday May 29th

