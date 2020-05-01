Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has so much to scroll through it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they make a big song and dance about their new series, such as edgy super hero drama The Boys, but there’s far more on offer here than what gets the most publicity.

So here, in one easy list, is the best of Amazon Prime, including both original productions and older shows you may have missed when they first aired.

If you’re just starting out, check out our guide to Amazon Prime, including how it works, how much it costs and what type of thing you can find on the streaming service.

You can also set yourself the challenge of watching all the best series and box sets of all time – check how many you’ve already seen with the top 100 box sets scratch poster.

Last updated 1st May 2020

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t always historically accurate, but has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its ancient action and drama. The series adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) in the lead role. New episodes of the final season are arriving weekly, with shocking twists aplenty… Watch Vikings on Amazon Prime Video

Undone

Rosa Salazar stars in this visually striking animated series about a woman who finds she has a new relationship with time after surviving a near-death experience. From Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix hit Bojack Horseman, Undone shares the same tragically funny sense of humour and was critically acclaimed upon its debut. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Americans

The story of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, a married couple in Washington, DC in the early 1980s who are actually active Russian spies, came to an end in the US last year to widespread critical acclaim. It’s a fine balance of detailed marital drama and razor-edged espionage, anchored by incredible performances from Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. In the golden age of television, The Americans seems to have flown somewhat under the radar, but this gem of a series is one of the greatest of our time. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Justified

Justified stars Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet) as Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, whose style of law enforcement brings the practices of the Old West into modern times. The series ran for six seasons and was beloved by television critics throughout. Olyphant recently reprised his role for an amusing scene in the final season of The Good Place, where Maya Rudolph’s omnipotent judge is a big fan of the show. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

BrainDead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) stars in this satirical comedy from the creators of The Good Wife, about a race of alien insects who feast on the brains of American politicians. As the bugs grow more powerful, physically and politically, two people with opposing beliefs will have to work together to save the planet. It’s a wacky concept but the execution is superb, with a script that packs big laughs and gripping tension in equal measure. Not to mention, there’s brilliant chemistry between Winstead and co-star Aaron Tveit (Les Miserables), as well as memorable supporting turns from Tony Shalhoub (Monk) and Broadway actress Jan Maxwell. Watch BrainDead on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys

Based on the Garth Ennis comic of the same name, The Boys takes on a well-worn genre and turns it on its head. In a darkly comedic version of a typical superhero team, The Seven are a corrupt and morally reprehensible gang of tyrants, viewed as heroes only because of some seriously good marketing and spin experts. A ragtag group of vigilantes takes on the mission of taking them down, while evading capture from the enormously powerful and unstable Superman allegory: Homelander (Anthony Starr, Banshee). RadioTimes.com gave the series a strong review, calling it “a viciously fun superhero satire.” Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Future Man

The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson takes on the title role in this action comedy from the creator of Misfits. It’s a distinctly daft take on the classic story of an underdog slacker called upon to do something extraordinary. Josh Futturman is an low achiever who does little besides play his favourite video game. But when two characters from the game show up in reality looking for him, he must follow them through time to prevent a disastrous future. The third season just arrived in a binge-friendly box set… Watch Future Man on Amazon Prime Video

Tales from the Loop

If you’re in need of an exciting new science-fiction show, look no further than Tales from the Loop. The series is inspired by Simon Stålenhag’s art book and explores the lives of people who live above “The Loop”, a machine built with the purpose of unlocking the mysteries of the universe. It’s main aim is to turn things only possible in science-fiction a reality… but can the team succeed? Watch Tales from the Loop now on Amazon Prime Video.

Making the Cut

Project Runway stars Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum reunite for this brand new competition, which sees 12 up and coming designers face a series of challenges, in the hopes of securing a million dollar prize and the chance to launch their own clothing brand. If you’re interested in the business of fashion, you should check out this new series which is currently airing weekly on Prime Video. Watch Making The Cut on Amazon Prime Video

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The collected tales of vampire-slaying superhero Buffy are now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. This series comes from the mind of Joss Whedon, who would go on to write and direct Marvel’s Avengers and its sequel Age of Ultron, and stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in a career-defining world. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is packed full of witty quips, heartfelt moments and, of course, lots of action. If you missed out on this hugely influential show when it first aired, it makes for perfect binge watch material. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The U.S Office

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its own existence with well drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, played by Rainn Wilson. It went on a little longer than it should have, but the golden years (seasons 2-5) are here to be savoured. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan lead this time-travelling romance about a WWII nurse who gets transported back in time to 18th century Scotland, where she strikes up an affair with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser. Episodes from the brand new fifth season are being added to Prime Video weekly… Watch Outlander on Amazon Prime Video

Bates Motel

When news broke about a prequel series to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho, fans were understandably apprehensive about the idea. Fortunately, Bates Motel proved to be a superb new spin on the story that features some truly thrilling and heartbreaking moments across its five-season run. Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) and Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) give powerhouse performances in the lead roles. Watch Bates Motel on Amazon Prime Video

Star Trek: Picard

CBS

Patrick Stewart returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, the character he played on beloved sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation. Over a decade since his last appearance, we find him retired from his position in Starfleet, until a young woman finds him who needs his help… Watch Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime Video

Community

Before Donald Glover was the multi-hyphenate global superstar he is today, he played Troy Barnes in this cult sitcom from Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon. The series, which is centred around a bunch of misfits of various ages at a community college in Colorado, is packed with the kind of irreverent, whip-smart humour that would later define Harmon’s beloved cartoon. It also made stars of Alison Brie, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale… Watch Community on Amazon Prime Video

Futurama

Matt Groening’s second TV series – set in the year 3000 and following a dysfunctional, inter-planetary delivery crew – endured a troubled run over the course of 14 years that included a cancellation, four straight-to-DVD features and a revival run on Comedy Central. Despite this, many would argue that it is superior to The Simpsons… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

New Girl

This beloved sitcom stars Zooey Deschanel (500 Days of Summer) as a quirky primary school teacher, who moves into the bachelor pad of three male friends led by Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse). The unusual dynamic and likeable characters lead to great comedy moments throughout its lengthy run, which features several notable guest stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Megan Fox and Linda Cardellini. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Mr Robot

The final series of a drama that has been a blisteringly innovative take on late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Academy Award winner Rami Malek) trying to smash the system is often thought-provoking and always visually bold. New episodes of the final season are arriving every Monday. Watch Mr Robot on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s packed with stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we rather liked it. Watch Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting performance from Rachel Brosnahan makes this easily one of Amazon’s most accomplished original series. It really has a festive feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour at the heart of every scene. The third season recently premiered to more critical acclaim. Watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

Spaced

Frequent collaborators Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost team up with Jessica Hynes in this comedy series, about two people who pretend to be a professional couple to secure a flat. Decades since it initially aired, the show still has a passionate cult fanbase and anyone who lived the trio’s so-called Cornetto trilogy – Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End – should find this show caters exactly to their taste. Watch Spaced on Amazon Prime Video

Swamp Thing

This sci-fi horror series is based on the cult-favourite DC Comics character Swamp Thing, a mysterious creature who dwells in the swamplands of Louisiana. This adaptation stars Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) as Dr Abby Arcane, a scientist investigating what she believes to be a deadly virus, but which turns out to be something even more terrifying. While it is sometimes guilty of the same melodrama found in most DC shows, there’s a bounty of interesting fantasy ideas at play here, not to mention some jaw-dropping practical effects akin to John Carpenter’s The Thing. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Bob’s Burgers

While initially critics had a mixed reaction to animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers, over the course of its ten season run the series has hit a stride and earned some lofty praise, frequently touted as one of the best comedies on television right now. The series follows the Belcher family as they run a small burger restaurant and tackle the problems that life throws at them along the way. Watch Bob’s Burgers on Amazon Prime Video

The Last Man on Earth

Will Forte (30 Rock) stars opposite Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers) in this comedy series about exactly what it says in the title: The Last Man on Earth. Two strangers with nothing in common must work together if the human race is to survive. Watch The Last Man on Earth on Amazon Prime Video

The Grand Tour: Seamen

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May take to the water for this feature-length episode of their Amazon series. Each in a distinct boat of their choosing, they will voyage through Cambodia and Vietnam along the perilous Mekong Delta. It’s the first in a series of specials, with the next one due sometime in 2020. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Firefly

While it only ran for one season, Firefly has an extremely passionate fanbase that has kept it alive in the form of a spin-off movie and several graphic novels. The series comes from the mind of Joss Whedon (Avengers Assemble) and stars Nathan Fillion as the captain of a spaceship, whose crew take it on themselves to protect a young girl on the run. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Man in the High Castle

This series plays with the biggest ‘What if?’ question of the 20th century: what if Germany had won the Second World War? It’s a simple premise that belies the devilish complexity of this counterfactual series, based on the novel by Philip K Dick. The fourth and final season is now available to stream. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

This Is Us

This warm comedy drama has taken the US by storm and for good reason: the series tells an emotional story about three siblings and their parents, jumping back and forth in time from their childhood in the 1980s to their adult lives today. The impressive cast is led by Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes), Mandy Moore (47 Meters Down) and Sterling K Brown (The People v OJ Simpson). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Expanse

This sci-fi series is set hundreds of years in the future, where humankind has spread out to live all over the solar system. Thomas Jane plays a police detective tasked with finding a missing woman, only to find himself embroiled in a far larger conspiracy. After facing cancellation from its original network Syfy, The Expanse was picked up for a fourth season by Amazon this year to the delight of its many fans. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

James May: Our Man in Japan

The Grand Tour host breaks off into a solo adventure for this documentary series, which sees him travel around Japan seeing the sights, sampling cuisine and meeting the local people. Among the highlights are the Kanamara Matsuri penis festival, held every spring in Kawasaki City. Our Man in Japan effectively showcases James May’s genuine passion and fascination with the country’s rich culture. Watch James May: Our Man in Japan on Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag

This cheeky comedy took critics by storm across its two series, making a global star of its creator and lead actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fleabag tells the story of a young woman living in London and her messy relationships with the people around her, most notably her sister Claire (played by Sian Clifford). The series won virtually every award it was nominated for, delighting with its risque sense of humour before breaking our hearts with that final episode. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Chuck

Shazam star Zachary Levi stars in this action-packed series about a computer geek who becomes a spy after accidentally downloading government secrets into his brain. Watch Chuck on Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love

This star-studded series tells a different tale of love in every episode, each one inspired by true stories published in the popular New York Times column that shares its title. Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s 8), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag) are among the talented ensemble cast. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

New Amsterdam

This hospital drama is inspired by the real experiences of an American medical director, starring Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) in the lead role as a doctor aiming to reform the practices of an ageing institution to ensure the needs of patients are top priority. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Walking Dead

Once one of the most popular show on TV, The Walking Dead is now a zombie of its former self as it trots towards its eleventh series (renewed for next year). However, it was once gripping, with Andrew Lincoln leading a fine cast of surivors after a zombie apocalypse. Some soapy turns in its first few seasons made it must watch TV – and you can catch up on season one to eight now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Tick

The Tick is a super hero comedy based on a comic book of the same name, which stars Peter Serafinowicz as a powerful vigilante who teams up with the awkward Arthur Everest to fight a dangerous criminal underworld. Although it only lasted for two seasons, The Tick was well received by critics and boasts a passionate fanbase. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

One of the warmest, cosiest sitcoms to have graced our screens since the turn of the millennium. Originally created as an offshoot of the US Office, this dramedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur focused on the efforts of a small branch of government in the fictional town of Pawnee, Illinois, and one dogged, well-meaning politician, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). It launched the careers of Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza along the way… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Preacher

AMC

Marvel’s Agent Carter star Dominic Cooper plays Jesse Custer, a troubled Texas priest who discovers that God has abandoned His duties and sets off on a quest to find Him. Preacher packs some seriously edgy humour, brutal fight scenes and truly memorable performances from Ruth Negga (Agents of SHIELD) and Joe Gilgun (Misfits). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming

A delirious and eerie psychological thriller series from Mr Robot’s Sam Esmail, and an entity very much of its era: a web-based TV series led by a movie star, adapted from a podcast. Julia Roberts stars as Heidi, a social worker embroiled in a shady programme which purports to aid returning military veterans with re-immersion into society. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Forever

Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph lead this pleasant, mixed bag of a series about a bored married couple, which reveals much grander intentions in the closing moments of its second episode (let’s just say that if the first episode doesn’t excite you, the rest of the series might). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

House

While Britain wasn’t paying attention, America discovered that Hugh Laurie was a brilliant dramatic actor. For a little while, House was one of the most popular shows in the entire world, thrilling viewers with its central performance and clever medical cases. All eight seasons of the hit medical drama are available to stream. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Catastrophe

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney co-write this comedy about a holiday fling that leads to an unplanned pregnancy, and all of the fallout that this entails. All three seasons are available to stream – and as the fourth is set to debut in the new year, it’s a good time to catch up. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Avatar: The Last Airbender

This animated hit from Nickelodeon follows a young Airbender called Aang, the last in a line of supernaturally gifted humans that has the ability to manipulate the elements. Avatar: The Last Airbender was adapted into a truly awful live-action movie by director M. Night Shyamalan, but don’t let that put you off. This source material is rock solid and features sophisticated storytelling that is suitable for all ages. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Carnival Row

This big budget series is set in Victorian fantasy world, where human beings live in an uneasy coexistence with mythological creatures. Against this dramatic backdrop, a human detective (Orlando Bloom) and a refugee faerie (Cara Delevingne) embark on a romance as he investigates a string of gruesome murders. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Ripper Street

Proof that there can be life after cancellation. When BBC One prematurely axed this period crime thriller, Amazon picked up the police baton. The fifth and final series is now available on the streaming service. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Night Manager

It’s Laurie vs Hiddleston in this BAFTA-winning adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name. Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) takes some time out of his nocturnal lifestyle to take on notorious arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Fall

All three series of this creeping BBC thriller starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan are available to stream, telling a complete and binge-worthy story. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Red Oaks

A sharp coming of age comedy starring up-and-coming British star Craig Roberts, 80s-set Red Oaks was the pick of Amazon’s pilot season in 2014. Ending in 2017 after three seasons, it remains one of the service’s hidden gems. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The X-Files

The cult sci-fi with the most recognisable theme song in TV history. All ten seasons (including the 2016 reboot) of Mulder and Scully’s extra-terrestrial investigations are available to watch right now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

In the mood for a film? Check out our guide to the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video