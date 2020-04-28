Accessibility Links

Netflix cancels Idris Elba series Turn Up Charlie after one season

The comedy series about a struggling DJ will not be returning for a second outing

Idris Elba in new Netflix series Turn Up Charlie (Netflix)

Idris Elba’s Netflix series Turn Up Charlie has been cancelled after just one season, the streaming giant has confirmed.

The eight-episode comedy, which starred Elba as a struggling DJ who lands a job as a nanny for his famous friends, debuted on the platform last March – but has not done enough to secure a second season.

A Netflix statement read, “Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season.

“We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series.

“We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix.

It continued, “we look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.”

The series which also starred Piper Perabo, JJ Feild and Frankie Hervey and was co-created by Elba and Gary Reich, received mixed review upon its release last year.

Turn Up Charlie season 1 is currently available to watch on Netflix. Looking for your next lockdown watch? Check out our round-up of best Netflix TV series

Turn Up Charlie

Idris Elba in new Netflix series Turn Up Charlie (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
