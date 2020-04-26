Season four of The Last Kingdom is finally here, bringing with it more shocking character deaths and devious scheming for the future of Wessex.

Uhtred has once again seen off an existential threat to the Saxons, but that doesn’t mean his work is done.

Inevitably, viking warriors will continue to arrive from overseas, while certain people in the royal household threaten Wessex from within.

Here’s everything we know about The Last Kingdom season five…

When is The Last Kingdom season five on Netflix?

It is yet to be confirmed whether The Last Kingdom will be returning for a fifth season on Netflix. The streaming service will probably want to assess the popularity of the series before they commit to making more episodes.

We’ll update this page with new information about season five as it comes in.

What could happen in season five?

If season five were to get the green light, there are plenty of places the story could go next.

For one thing, fans will be eager to know whether Aelswith survives the poisoning she suffered at the hands of King Edward’s wife and father-in-law.

There are also plenty more stories to tell with Uhtred’s children, Young Uhtred and Stiorra, the latter of which has been partnered to a viking warrior in a bid for peace.

Each season of The Last Kingdom loosely adapts two books from Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories series of novels. Season four tackled the seventh and eighth instalments, The Pagan Lord and The Empty Throne.

Season five would likely be based on Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer, first published in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.