When will Rise of Skywalker be on Disney+? How to watch latest Star Wars film online

In an end of an era, an instalment of the Skywalker saga will hit home entertainment one last time.

However, Rise of Skywalker launches in a much more exciting time than its predecessors – not only do we now have widespread digital releases, but new platform Disney+ is about to launch.

So will Rise of Skywalker be available on Disney+ UK? And if not, how can I watch it?

When will Star Wars Rise of Skywalker be on Disney Plus UK?

Rise of Skywalker is currently not scheduled to appear on Disney Plus UK, making it the only Star Wars movie to not be available on the service at launch. It will inevitably end up on the House of Mouse’s streaming service eventually – though it’ll likely be a few months after the digital release.

However, following the surprise early Disney Plus release of Frozen 2, an earlier streaming debut is entirely possible.

What’s the digital release date of Rise of Skywalker?

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker digital release date in the UK was Monday 13th April.

The US digital release date was moved forward to 13th March, following the lead of several other early VOD releases.

Rise of Skywalker is available now on DVD too – get your copy here.

The Force surrounds you… let it lift you. Get Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker only on Digital now: https://t.co/m6TQdmziiM pic.twitter.com/Jui4yDKr2I — Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2020

However, there has been no change to the UK digital release date of Rise of Skywalker.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online

Rise of Skywalker is currently available on Amazon and Sky Store. BT TV customers can also buy the film from the BT TV Film Store.

It’s also available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now.

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker review

You can read our review of Rise of Skywalker, in which we described the climactic Star Wars film as “more of a shrug than an air-punch”.

