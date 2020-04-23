Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor is “still on schedule” according to its creator
The series, a follow-up to 2018's critically lauded The Haunting of Hill House, will arrive on Netflix later in 2020
There’s no shortage of TV projects which have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic – but Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor is not one of them, according to its writer and creator Mike Flanagan.
The series, a follow up to 2018’s critically lauded The Haunting of Hill House (which was loosely based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name) is expected to hit the streaming platform later this year as was originally planned.
Replying to a fan question on Twitter, Flanagan wrote, “Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has [been] carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I’m thrilled with it.
“At the moment no reason to think it’ll be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they’re ready.”
— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 21, 2020
The series is not a direct sequel to The Haunting of Hill House, but is instead based on another classic ghost story – Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, in which Bly Manor plays a crucial role.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Flanagan promised fans that they were in for even more scares this time round, claiming that the upcoming series is a “lot more frightening, just on a visceral level.”
Given that Hill House was hardly lacking in scary moments, it seems that this one might not be for the faint-hearted…
